This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Sunday 12 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Djokovic overpowers Tsitsipas for first clay title in three years in Spain

World number one Novak Djokovic was in fine form as he overcame Stefanos Tsitsipas to seal his 33rd ATP Masters 1000 title in Madrid.

By The42 Team Sunday 12 May 2019, 8:28 PM
1 hour ago 455 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4631802
Novak Djokovic in action at the Madrid Open.
Novak Djokovic in action at the Madrid Open.
Novak Djokovic in action at the Madrid Open.

NOVAK DJOKOVIC CLAIMED his first clay-court title since the 2016 French Open by defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3 6-4 in the Madrid Open final on Sunday.

World number one Djokovic lifted the trophy on Manolo Santana for the third time in his career, moving level with ‘King of Clay’ Rafael Nadal – who Tsitsipas stunned in the semi-finals – on a record 33 ATP Masters 1000 triumphs.

The Serbian felt he played his “best match” on the red dirt this year by overcoming the in-form Dominic Thiem in the final four and eighth seed Tsitsipas was unable to halt his march to glory, failing to force a single break point.

Djokovic will be hoping to take momentum into the Internazionali d’Italia and then Roland Garros, where he completed his career Grand Slam three years ago and will be aiming to hold all four majors simultaneously for the second time in his career.

Tsitsipas lacked consistency in his groundstrokes during the early exchanges and followed a brilliant cross-court forehand with a wide shot down the line to surrender his opening service game.

Djokovic forced Tsitsipas to play on the back foot and looked sure to secure a second break after taking the first two points in game six, but the Greek responded brilliantly and held when he chased down the world number one’s drop shot and sent it back over the net at an acute angle.

The Serbian served out the set and had two break-point opportunities at 1-1 in the second, though he was unable to take either and lost the game when a cross-court backhand as Tsitsipas rushed the net landed in the tram lines.

Tsitsipas displayed great character to keep things tight and make the top seed work, but Djokovic broke his resistance at 4-4 with a tremendous backhand down the line off the 20-year-old’s smash from the baseline, followed by an errant forehand from the Greek.

That gave Djokovic an opportunity to serve out the match and, to conclude an intense final game, he handed Tsitsipas his second ATP Masters 1000 final defeat in as many appearances by stepping in and sweeping a forehand into the corner on his fourth match point.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie