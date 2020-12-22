Do you agree with Neville and Carragher's Premier League team of 2020?

GARY NEVILLE AND Jamie Carragher selected their Premier League Team of 2020 on Monday Night Football.

There were few surprises as reigning champions Liverpool dominated the selection.

Reds goalkeeper Alisson was given the nod in nets, with three out of four defenders also from the Anfield outfit.

Wolves centre-back Conor Coady was the one slightly less obvious choice, as he slotted in alongside Virgil van Dijk.

FWA Footballer of the Year Jordan Henderson anchored the midfield, alongside PFA Player of the Year Kevin De Bruyne and Bruno Fernandes, who has been a revelation since joining Man United from Sporting Lisbon last January.

In attack, prolific Tottenham duo Harry Kane and Son Heung-min were joined by Liverpool star and current Premier League top scorer Mo Salah.