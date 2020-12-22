BE PART OF THE TEAM

Tuesday 22 December 2020
Do you agree with Neville and Carragher's Premier League team of 2020?

There were few surprises as Liverpool dominated the selection.

By The42 Team Tuesday 22 Dec 2020, 12:38 PM
Source: Sky Sports Football/YouTube

GARY NEVILLE AND Jamie Carragher selected their Premier League Team of 2020 on Monday Night Football.

There were few surprises as reigning champions Liverpool dominated the selection.

Reds goalkeeper Alisson was given the nod in nets, with three out of four defenders also from the Anfield outfit.

Wolves centre-back Conor Coady was the one slightly less obvious choice, as he slotted in alongside Virgil van Dijk.

FWA Footballer of the Year Jordan Henderson anchored the midfield, alongside PFA Player of the Year Kevin De Bruyne and Bruno Fernandes, who has been a revelation since joining Man United from Sporting Lisbon last January.

In attack, prolific Tottenham duo Harry Kane and Son Heung-min were joined by Liverpool star and current Premier League top scorer Mo Salah.

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie