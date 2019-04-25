Do you agree with our alternative Premier League team of the year?

PAUL POGBA ASIDE, the PFA Premier League Team of the Year, announced earlier today, contained few surprises, with Man City and Liverpool players dominating the XI.

To coincide with the announcement, we’ve decided to pick our own alternative team, with the rule that it can only include players from outside the top-six clubs.

Lukasz Fabianski: Other goalkeepers may have conceded fewer goals, but West Ham’s Polish stopper has still excelled, making more saves (133) than anyone else in the league.

Michael Keane: Outside of the top-four teams, only Wolves have a better defensive record than Everton and the England international is a big reason for their success in that area, with 32 appearances in all competitions.

Conor Coady: Alongside central defensive partner Willy Boly, the former Liverpool youngster has been magnificent as part of their stubborn defence, which has conceded just 43 goals — fewer than Man United and Arsenal among others.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka: The 21-year-old full-back has established himself as a Premier League regular this season as he appeared 36 times in all competitions. He is third in the league both for most tackles and most interceptions.

Matt Doherty: The Ireland international has been a revelation for Wolves, helping the newly promoted team to their current position of seventh in the table, with his goal against Arsenal the other night his fourth in the Premier League and eighth in all competitions.

João Moutinho: The 32-year-old, who has 114 caps for Portugal, has helped Wolves control midfield on a regular basis this season. The defensive aspect of his game, meanwhile, is perhaps underrated — he is fifth in the league in terms of tackles made.

James Maddison: The 22-year-old has looked at home in his first full season in the Premier League, scoring seven and assisting six for Leicester following a £20 million move from Norwich in the summer. He has also created 94 chances — more than any other player in the Premier League.

Ruben Neves: A key player amid a memorable season for Wolves, the 22-year-old has scored five times, including a stunning free kick against Arsenal on Wednesday night. It was no surprise to see him linked with Man City back in January.

Gylfi Sigurdsson: With 13 goals and five assists, few if any players outside of the top-six have been more effective than the Icelandic international in attack. His excellent form has helped propel Everton to ninth place, with a Europa League spot still a distinct possibility, as they currently sit two points off seventh.

Jamie Vardy: It has been another excellent season for the England international, who has scored 16 goals — just one less than Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane. A late push could even see him challenge for the Golden Boot, with Mo Salah, Sergio Aguero and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang currently three ahead of him.

Raúl Jiménez: Another major influence in the Wolves revolution, the 27-year-old Mexico international initially joined the club on loan from Benfica at the beginning of the season, with his form, encompassing 12 goals and seven assists, prompting a club-record £30 million deal earlier this month.

Subs: Jordan Pickford, Lucas Digne, Willy Boly, Abdoulaye Doucouré, Felipe Anderson, Ryan Fraser, Callum Wilson.

