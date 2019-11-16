Former Liverpool and Leeds defender Matteo undergoes surgery on brain tumour

FORMER PREMIER LEAGUE footballer Dominic Matteo has undergone surgery on a brain tumour after falling seriously ill earlier this week.

The 45-year-old is best known for his playing days with Liverpool in the 1990s and later with Leeds United.

“Matteo, 45, underwent an operation on a brain tumour on Monday and is currently being treated in hospital after coming out of intensive care,” Liverpool said in a statement.

“The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Dom, his family and friends and we will be offering our support to them throughout this difficult time.”

Leeds also sent a message of support to the former Scotland international, who famously scored against AC Milan to send Leeds through to the second group round of the 2000/2001 Champions League.

“The thoughts of everyone at #LUFC are with our former captain@Dominicmatteo21 and his family after he was taken seriously ill earlier this week,” they tweeted. “Stay strong Dom!”

Matteo made his Liverpool debut in 1993 and went on to make 155 appearances for the club before departing for Elland Road in 2000.

He was capped at U21 and B level for England before making his senior international debut for Scotland, winning six caps.