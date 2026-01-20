'I have to make it clear it wasn’t disrespectful' - Szoboszlai responds to Hourihane criticism

LIVERPOOL’S DOMINIK SZOBOSZLAI has insisted that his backheel which cost his side a goal during their FA Cup victory over Barnsley “wasn’t disrespectful” following post-match criticism from Tykes boss Conor Hourihane.

The Hungary international had earlier lashed home a 35-yarder to open the scoring and the hosts seemed to be comfortable when Jeremie Frimpong doubled the lead.

However when Szoboszlai chased back into his own penalty area to win possession, he opted not to take the easy option and run the ball away to safety and instead attempted a crazy backheel to goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili inside his own six-yard area.

He messed it up and former Liverpool academy player Adam Phillips achieved his dream of scoring in front of the Kop, albeit Liverpool went on to add two further goals in a 4-1 win.

Barnsley manager and former Republic of Ireland midfielder Hourihane expressed his joy for Phillips after the game but claimed Szoboszlai’s attempted backheel “was a little bit disrespectful”, adding: “I don’t think he does that against Chelsea or Arsenal or in a Champions League game.”

Addressing the media after a difficult couple of games, in which he also hit the crossbar with a first-half penalty in Liverpool’s 1-1 draw against Burnley on Saturday, Szoboszlai disagreed with Hourihane’s assessment and explained the intention behind his eventual error.

“For me, personally, it was a tough one,” the midfielder said of the last week ahead of Liverpool’s trip to Marseille on Wednesday.

I made a mistake against Barnsley but I have to make it clear it wasn’t disrespectful in my opinion and I would do the same against Arsenal, City and against Chelsea as well.

Advertisement

“I wanted to keep going but I tried to pretend that I was playing it back (to goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili) – just to make it clear.

“I missed a penalty (against Burnley)”, Szoboszlai added, “but I’m going to keep on going, I’m going to take the next one and I’m going to score I’m pretty sure.

“You have to forget it, that’s the best, but of course you have to have learned from it.

“To be honest if you see me after every session I cannot practise more – and I’m not allowed to practise more because I’m practising as much as I can. I will keep on practising and if I have another chance I will take it.”

He may not get the opportunity as first-choice taker Mohamed Salah is due back from Africa Cup of Nations duty after Saturday’s third-place play-off defeat to Nigeria.

Szoboszlai is close friends with the Egypt international and will defer to him on his return.

“If he comes back he is the first penalty taker but until he comes back I’m the first penalty taker,” he added.

“He will give me some advice on what to think about when you miss one as he’s missed a couple of times but he keeps on going and forgets what has happened.”

Szoboszlai said he had been in daily contact with Salah while he was away but declined to offer any insight into the forward’s mindset.

Salah departed for AFCON after a fall out with head coach Arne Slot and also raised doubts about his future at the club.

“We speak about everything (but) that’s between me and him. He will come back and then we just keep on going,” he said.

“He will be here and it’s the decision of the manager and the club. It is not about us, it is about him.”

Szoboszlai’s future seems clearer with talks continuing over a new contract.

“There is always progress but no decision has been made and I’ll just keep on going every week, every training, giving my best for the team, for the fans,” he said.

“Let’s see what is going to happen in the future.

“Of course I am happy here but you know how football works and that is something everybody has to take into account.”