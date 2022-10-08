All GAA games in Donegal cancelled after Creeslough tragedy

ALL GAA GAMES in Donegal have been cancelled this weekend in the wake of Friday’s tragedy in Creeslough.

At least three people died in a major explosion at the Applegreen service station, which occurred shortly after 3.15pm yesterday.

Emergency services are to work through the night in a bid to free people feared trapped.

In a statement issued late last night, Donegal GAA extended thoughts and prayers to the community of Creeslough, and confirmed that all adult GAA games this weekend have been postponed as a mark of respect.

This includes the county senior football final, which was due to be held in Ballybofey on on Sunday with St Eunan’s and Naomh Conaill facing off.

Donegal GAA’s statement, in full, reads:

“The extent of fatalities and injuries at the terrible explosion this evening is not yet clear but there is little doubt that a tragedy of epic proportions is unfolding.

“The thoughts and prayers of everyone involved with CLG Dhún na nGall are with the community of Creeslough, the hardworking emergency services and the Gaels of CLG Naomh Micheál at this terrible time.

“All Donegal club championship games this weekend are being cancelled including the four county finals tomorrow afternoon and on Sunday.”

Ba mhaith linn ár mbeannachtaí a sheoladh chuig gach duine atá buailte mar gheall ar an tragóid seo ar an Chraoslach. Suaimhneas síoraí daofa uilig.All Donegal club championship games this weekend are off.https://t.co/pAouk1XCPG pic.twitter.com/HeeBpCOZVg — Official Donegal GAA (@officialdonegal) October 7, 2022

The Donegal Harvest Rally, which was due to take place today, has also been postponed.

A statement from the Donegal Motor Club, in consultation with Motorsport Ireland reads:

“In light of the serious incident that has occurred in Creeslough today, Donegal Motor Club in consultation with Motorsport Ireland has decided to postpone the 2022 Donegal Harvest Rally which was due to take place on Saturday October 8th.

“Our thoughts are with all who have been affected at this time”.