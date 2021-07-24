Donegal book All-Ireland quarter-final showdown with five-in-a-row chasing Dublin after win over Kerry

Donegal 2-13

Kerry 2-9

By Tomás Keating

TWO GOALS JUST before the break from Geraldine McLaughlin and Katy Herron were decisive as Donegal advanced to book a TG4 All-Ireland SFC quarter-final meeting with champions Dublin after a good win at Tuam Stadium.

Kerry battled bravely to get back after trailing by 2-6 to 0-7 at the interval and they must now regroup for a relegation play-off against Tipperary.

Kerry led by 0-7 to 0-4 after 21 minutes, helped by three magnificent scores from Hannah O’Donoghue, but Donegal took control as Niamh McLaughlin fired over after a patient build-up to cut the gap to two and then they hit front as Geraldine McLaughlin’s left footed effort as she was falling found the net.

It could have been so much different though, as Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh’s one-on-one with ‘keeper Aoife McColgan rattled off the crossbar and Mary O’Connell’s follow-up effort went high and wide.

However, Donegal regrouped and ruthlessly punished Kerry as former AFLW star Katy Herron wiggled her way through the Kingdom’s blanket defence to finish past Ciara Butler. McLaughlin then tagged on a free as Maxi Curran’s charges led 2-6 to 0-7 at the half-time break.

McLaughlin pushed Donegal for victory after the restart as the Termon club player kicked three brilliant points, the pick of them coming from a very tight angle as the Ulster side led by seven after 36 minutes.

However, Kerry didn’t give up as sub Anna Galvin found Ní Mhuircheartaigh and she turned her marker and shot into the bottom left corner. Donegal responded and McLaughlin again pointed after mopping up the rebound from Butler’s save on Herron’s shot on goal.

Ní Mhuircheartaigh kicked a free while Niamh Hegarty answered with a good score until Kerry struck their second goal as Aisling O’Connell’s long-range effort snuck in behind McColgan to cut the gap to 2-11 to 2-8 and ensure a nervy finish.

Ní Mhuircheartaigh narrowed the gap to two with a free but it was fitting that McLaughlin had the final say with two great scores to take her personal tally to 1-9 to set up a quarter-final clash next weekend against Dublin.

Scorers for Donegal: G McLaughlin 1-9 (2f), K Herron 1-0, Niamh McLaughlin 0-2, K Guthrie 0-1 (1f), N Hegarty 0-1.

Scorers for Kerry: L Ní Mhuircheartaigh 1-4 (3f), A O’Connell 1-0, H O’Donoghue 0-3, N Carmody 0-1, L Galvin 0-1.

DONEGAL: A McColgan; Nicole McLaughlin, E McGinley, E Gallagher; N Carr, T Jenkins, A Boyle-Carr; K Herron, S Twohig; N Boyle, Niamh McLaughlin, B McLaughlin; N Hegarty, K Guthrie, G McLaughlin. Subs: K Keaney for B McLaughlin (52), R Rodger for Gallagher (55); S White for Boyle (55).

KERRY: C Butler; C Murphy, A Desmond, J O’Sullivan; A O’Connell, K Cronin, C Lynch; L Scanlon, N Carmody; M O’Connell, C Evans, L Galvin; D O’Leary, H O’Donoghue, L Ní Mhuircheartaigh. Subs: E Dineen for Evans (h-t); A Galvin for O’Leary (38); C O’Brien for Murphy (45); N Ní Chonchuir for O’Donoghue (49); R Dwyer for O’Connell (54).

Referee: Garryowen McMahon (Mayo).

Monaghan 1-13

Cavan 0-14

By ALAN GUNN

A dramatic Ciara McAnespie goal saw Monaghan complete an astonishing comeback to preserve their senior status for 2022 and condemn neighbours Cavan to a relegation play-off after this remarkable TG4 All-Ireland SFC group game at Kingspan Breffni Park.

Cavan looked to be safe when they led by five points going into the closing stages but got caught by a superb rally from Monaghan and must now regroup for a relegation semi-final against Tyrone.

Both sides were out of contention for a quarter-final place in the TG4 All-Ireland SFC title race prior to this clash but with so much at stake it was a rip-roaring contest from the outset and Cavan led at the first water break by double scores 0-6 to 0-3 with Lauren McVeety landing two fine points while Aisling Gilsenan converted three frees.

Cavan were dealt a blow with Aisling Sheridan sin-binned after 19 minutes and six minutes later full-back Shauna Lynch followed her. However, Monaghan were wasteful in front of goal with the numerical advantage and only had added a Laura McEnaney point.

And breath ....

What a game.

Our Girls Never Gave up, right to the very end.

So proud of them all,

a game they so deserved to win 👏🏻👏🏻@mfc_sports @Combilift our proud sponsors pic.twitter.com/FjhtrssHH8 — Monaghan LGFA (@Monaghan_LGFA) July 24, 2021

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Sheridan made an immediate impact when she returned with a point while Gilsenan also rattled the crossbar as Cavan stretched their lead at the break 0-9 to 0-4.

A brace from the excellent McEnaney and one from Ellen McCarron reduced the deficit to three before Cora Courtney was sin-binned 12 minutes into the second half. McCarron reduced it further before a fine score from Gilsenan left the Breffni side three clear at the second water break.

McCarron cut the gap further but McVeety and the outstanding Gilsenan brought her tally to eight points opened up a five-point lead before Monaghan came with their dramatic finish.

A point from McEnaney and then two super efforts from Lauren Garland got them within striking distance before Monaghan overturned a short kickout and McAnespie rounded the ‘keeper to fire home. Substitute Jodie McQuillan wrapped it up with a further point.

The victory makes sure Monaghan will be remaining in senior football for a remarkable 30th successive year while Cavan now must lift themselves from this defeat for a relegation clash with Tyrone.

Scorers – Monaghan: C McAnespie 1-1, E McCarron 0-4 (3f), L McEnaney 0-4, L Garland 0-2, C Courtney 0-1. J McQuillan 0-1.

Cavan: A Gilsenan 0-8 (6f), L McVeety 0-3, N Keenaghan 0-1, A Sheridan 0-1, G Sheridan 0-1.

MONAGHAN: E Corrigan; R McGuigan, N Fahy, A McAnespie; J Duffy, R Courtney, E Traynor; C Courtney, M Atkinson; L McEnaney, E McCarron, L Garland; C Treanor, C McAnespie, L Jones.

Subs: M Monaghan for McGuigan (18), S Coyle for Traynor (ht), J McQuillan for Treanor (58), N Brennan for Jones (64).

CAVAN: E Walsh; R Doonan, S Lynch, M Smith; S Greene, L Fitzpatrick, M Sheridan; C Dolan, N Byrd; A Kiernan, A Sheridan, L McVeety; N Keenaghan, G Sheridan, A Gilsenan.