Donegal-Down Ulster tie to be played in Letterkenny

DONEGAL COUNTY BOARD have confirmed that their Ulster championship defence will begin in Letterkenny at O’Donnell Park.

This comes after significant repairs to the Pairc MacCumhaill grounds in Ballybofey will not be ready to host their Ulster opener.

Advertisement

This will be the first Ulster championship game in Letterkenny in 75 years. The last game played there was a draw against Antrim when both teams scored 2-7 in 1951.

Donegal favour Ballybofey, and their record there has been extremely strong in league and championship. Last year, Malachy O’Rourke’s Tyrone inflicted Jim McGuinness’ only defeat at the ground in league and championship, during the round robin section of the All-Ireland championship.

A statement from the Donegal county board read, ‘Our primary ground, MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey has been undergoing improvement works, which include a new pitch surface, whilst works are on schedule, the venue is not yet available.

‘We wish CLG Sean MacCumhaills well with the completion of same. Our thanks to St Eunan’s GAA for their hospitality and we look forward to another exciting Ulster Senior Football Championship.’