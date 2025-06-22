Donegal up the gears to seal their place in last eight

Donegal 2-22

Louth 0-12

WHEN THE LOUTH team bus took a wrong turn and ended up in county Sligo instead of Ballybofey, they might’ve figured it wasn’t going to be their day.

Coming from Enniskillen, where they had stayed, Louth eventually pulled into MacCumhaill Park less than 50 minutes before throw-in, behind the Garda sirens.

Donegal, on rally weekend, eased through the gears to seal their place in the last eight of the All-Ireland SFC.

Conor O’Donnell’s goal from a thundering Shaun Patton kick-out two minutes before the break gave Donegal a 1-6 to 0-7 lead at half-time.

And although Louth would’ve been content enough with their first half, Jim McGuinness’ hosts clicked in the second and Ciaran Thompson slammed home a second goal on 50 minutes.

In their seventh championship outing of the year so far, Michael Murphy was withdrawn a minute later with his return to Croke Park in mind.

The Ulster champions settled well and manufactured a lead of 0-5 to 0-1 by the 16th minute.

Peadar Mogan, Conor O’Donnell, a Michael Murphy free, Oisin Gallen and a fine Finnbarr Roarty point from distance did the damage, and all seemed routine enough. Louth’s only score in that first quarter came from Paul Matthews

Ger Brennan’s Louth were well-structured and, as they blocked the channels for Donegal to run into, picked away at their disadvantage, with four successive points to level, with Ryan Burns personally responsible for three of those, while Craig Lennon was also on a mark.

At 0-5 to 0-5 and with Donegal looking jittery, Sam Mulroy had the chance to put Louth ahead, only to miss the free from in front of the terrace wide at the near side. And when Gallen restored Donegal’s lead with their first score in 16 minutes, Dara McDonnell soon equalised.

O’Donnell’s goal gave Donegal some breathing space, although Burns’ fourth of the half meant there was just the two in it at the changing of ends.

Although Mulroy took Louth back to just one down with a free, at 1-6 to 0-9, from the 41st minute on, Donegal outscored the Leinster winners 1-16 to 0-4.

Two-pointers from Murphy and then Michael Langan helped stretched the fap between the sides, as Gallen took his tally for the day up to five, with Daire Ó Baoill and Finnbarr Roarty ending up with two.

Scorers for Donegal: Oisin Gallen 0-5; Conor O’Donnell 1-2; Ciaran Thompson 1-0; Michael Langan 0-3, 1tp; Michael Murphy 0-3, 1tp 1f; Finnbarr Roarty, Daire Ó Baoill 0-2; Peadar Mogan, Shane O’Donnell, Niall O’Donnell, Caolan McColgan, Hugh McFadden 0-1

Scorers for Louth: Ryan Burns 0-4; Sam Mulroy 0-3, 1f; Paul Matthews, Craig Lennon, Dara McDonnell, Peter Lynch, Ciaran Downey 0-1

Donegal

Shaun Patton

Finnbarr Roarty

Brendan McCole

Peadar Mogan

Ryan McHugh

Eoghan Bán Gallagher

Caolan McColgan;

Jason McGee

Michael Langan

Ciaran Moore

Ciarán Thompson

Shane O’Donnell

Conor O’Donnell

Michael Murphy

Oisín Gallen.

Subs:

Hugh McFadden for McGee (half-time)

Dare Ó Baoill for McHugh (49), Patrick McBrearty for Murphy (51)

Niall O’Donnell and Odhrán McFadden Ferry for C O’Donnell and Gallagher (54)

Louth

Niall McDonnell

Daire Nally

Dermot Campbell

Donal McKenny

Emmet Carolan

Peter Craig

Craig Lennon

Tommy Durnin

Dara McDonnell

Conall McKeever

Ciaran Downey

Paul Matthews

Dan Corcoran

Sam Mulroy

Ryan Burns.

Subs:

Conor Grimes for Carolan (half-time)

Seán Callaghan for Durnin (48)

Ryan Walsh for Matthews (51)

Kieran McArdle for Lennon (53)

Ciaran Byrne for R Burns (56)

Referee: Barry Cassidy (Derry).