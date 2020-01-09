'We won't have a team' - Donegal's McKenna Cup semi-final against Monaghan in doubt

DONEGAL’S DR MCKENNA Cup semi-final against Monaghan on Sunday has been cast into doubt after their manager Declan Bonner says the county won’t be able to field a team.

Bonner’s side defeated Derry by five points last night to seal their place in the last four, but they’re light on bodies this weekend with up to 13 players due to be involved in Sigerson Cup first round action according to the Donegal manager.

Donegal had just 23 players in their squad for last night’s victory.

“13 of that squad that togged are not available for this weekend which leaves us in a position where we probably can’t field it [a team] for the match on Sunday,” he told Highland Radio.

“That’s exactly where we’re at. I stated this very strongly last Sunday that this was the scenario. Something needs to be done because we just don’t have the numbers.

“We won’t have a team. We have 13 players playing Sigerson this weekend.”

Bonner suggested moving the pre-season fixture to the middle of next week, while also highlighting the demands on his young players at this time of the year.

“Putting the game back until Tuesday night or Wednesday would be an option. Again, talking to the medical team in there, a lot of those guys are playing a lot of football.

“This is crazy stuff that some of these guys could be playing four matches in the space of 10 days. It’s very, very difficult. We’ve got to manage that and in terms of player welfare we’ve got to be very careful. At this stage, where we stand at the minute we won’t have the numbers to field in that match on Sunday.

“Whoever fixed the Sigerson in the middle of this campaign, it’s absolutely ridiculous. I don’t know do colleges, or authorities in GAA or the Ulster Council, do they communicate or what?

“We have a lot of young lads, they are all in third level, some of them are on scholarships and they have to play with their colleges, and that’s the bottom line.”

“We always treat the McKenna Cup with the respect it deserves, but if you can’t put out a team, you can’t put out a team. I am not going to go around club players that haven’t done any work for the last three months to go and fill the numbers for the weekend.

“We’ll just wait and see,” he added.

Tyrone face Down in the other semi-final on Sunday afternoon.

