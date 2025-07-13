Advertisement
The second All-Ireland semi-final gets underway at 4pm in Croke Park. Tom O’Hanlon/INPHO
LIVE: Donegal v Meath, All-Ireland SFC semi-final

Who will join Kerry in the All-Ireland final?
3.10pm, 13 Jul 2025
7

5 mins ago 3:39PM

Fans enjoying the sun in Dublin

grace-paula-lily-and-tomas-carolan Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO

mya-jennings-and-olivia-moore

conor-patricia-and-david-gibbons

conall-and-liam-doherty

13 mins ago 3:31PM

Meath change to matchday panel:

  • Dunboyne’s Michael Murphy replaces Cathal Hickey on the bench.
23 mins ago 3:20PM

Before we really get into today’s semi-final, how impressive were Kerry yesterday? Similar to their second-half blitz against Armagh, they just worked through the gears to dispatch Tyrone.

Can either of today’s teams match up to the might of the Kingdom in the final?

31 mins ago 3:13PM

And here is the Donegal team that has been announced to start:

1. Shaun Patton (St. Eunan’s)

2. Finnbarr Roarty (Naomh Conaill), 3. Brendan McCole (St. Naul’s), 4. Peadar Mogan (St. Naul’s)

5. Ryan McHugh (Kilcar), 6. Eoghan Bán Gallagher (Killybegs), 7. Caolan McColgan (St Patrick’s Muff)

26. Hugh McFadden (Killybegs), 9. Michael Langan (St. Michael’s)

10. Shane O’Donnell (St. Eunan’s), 11. Ciarán Thompson (Naomh Conaill), Ciarán Moore (St. Eunan’s) 

13. Conor O’Donnell (Carndonagh), 14. Michael Murphy (Glenswilly), 15. Oisín Gallen (Seán Mac Cumhaills)

Subs

  • 16. Gavin Mulreany (St Nauls)
  • 17. Stephen McMenamin (Red Hughs) 
  • 18. Odhran McFadden-Ferry (Gaoth Dobhair)
  • 19. Eoin McHugh (Kilcar) 
  • 20. Caolan McGonagle (Buncrana) 
  • 21. Odhran Doherty (Naomh Conaill)
  • 22. Patrick McBrearty (Kilcar) 
  • 23. Jamie Brennan (Realt na Mara)
  • 24. Niall O’Donnell (St Eunan’s) 
  • 25. Daire Ó Baoill (Gaoth Dobhair)
  • 26. Jason McGee (Cloughaneely)
32 mins ago 3:12PM

Here’s how Meath have been named to line out: 

1. Billy Hogan (Longwood)

2. Seamus Lavin (St Peter’s, Dunboyne), 3. Seán Rafferty (Na Fianna), 4. Ronan Ryan (Summerhill)

5. Donal Keogan (Rathkenny), 6. Seán Coffey (Ballinabrackey), 7. Ciaran Caulfield (Trim)

8. Bryan Menton (Donaghmore-Ashbourne),9. Adam O’Neill (Wolfe Tones)

10. Conor Duke (Dunshaughlin), 11. Ruairi Kinsella (Dunshaughlin), 12 Keith Curtis (Rathkenny)

13. Jordan Morris (Kingscourt Stars – Cavan), 14. Matthew Costello (Dunshaughlin), 15. Eoghan Frayne (Summerhill – captain)

Subs: 

  • 16. Seán Brennan (Dunderry) 
  • 17. Brian O’Halloran (Ballivor)
  • 18. Eoin Harkin (Dunsany) 
  • 19. James McEntee (Curraha)
  • 20. Cian McBride (St Ultan’s) 
  • 21. Conor Gray (Dunshaughlin) 
  • 22. Aaron Lynch (Trim) 
  • 23. Daithí McGowan (Ratoath)
  • 24. Shane Walsh (Na Fianna)
  • 25. Diarmuid Moriarty (Curraha) 
  • 26. Cathal Hickey (Seneschalstown)
33 mins ago 3:11PM

All-Ireland Semi-Final No. 2!

After Kerry’s impressive surge to defeat Tyrone yesterday, it’s over to Donegal and Meath to decide who will take the second spot in this year’s All-Ireland SFC final.

Meath are back in an All-Ireland semi-final for the first time since 2009 following a superb display against Galway, while Donegal will be hoping to avenge for last year’s defeat at this stage. Incidentally, that was also against the Tribesmen.

We’ll have team line-ups for you in the next few moments as we gear up for the 4pm throw-in.

