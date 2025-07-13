LIVE: Donegal v Meath, All-Ireland SFC semi-final

All-Ireland Semi-Final No. 2!

After Kerry’s impressive surge to defeat Tyrone yesterday, it’s over to Donegal and Meath to decide who will take the second spot in this year’s All-Ireland SFC final.

Meath are back in an All-Ireland semi-final for the first time since 2009 following a superb display against Galway, while Donegal will be hoping to avenge for last year’s defeat at this stage. Incidentally, that was also against the Tribesmen.

We’ll have team line-ups for you in the next few moments as we gear up for the 4pm throw-in.