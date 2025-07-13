8. Bryan Menton (Donaghmore-Ashbourne),9. Adam O’Neill (Wolfe Tones)
10. Conor Duke (Dunshaughlin), 11. Ruairi Kinsella (Dunshaughlin), 12 Keith Curtis (Rathkenny)
13. Jordan Morris (Kingscourt Stars – Cavan), 14. Matthew Costello (Dunshaughlin), 15. Eoghan Frayne (Summerhill – captain)
Subs:
16. Seán Brennan (Dunderry)
17. Brian O’Halloran (Ballivor)
18. Eoin Harkin (Dunsany)
19. James McEntee (Curraha)
20. Cian McBride (St Ultan’s)
21. Conor Gray (Dunshaughlin)
22. Aaron Lynch (Trim)
23. Daithí McGowan (Ratoath)
24. Shane Walsh (Na Fianna)
25. Diarmuid Moriarty (Curraha)
26. Cathal Hickey (Seneschalstown)
33 mins ago
3:11PM
All-Ireland Semi-Final No. 2!
After Kerry’s impressive surge to defeat Tyrone yesterday, it’s over to Donegal and Meath to decide who will take the second spot in this year’s All-Ireland SFC final.
Meath are back in an All-Ireland semi-final for the first time since 2009 following a superb display against Galway, while Donegal will be hoping to avenge for last year’s defeat at this stage. Incidentally, that was also against the Tribesmen.
We’ll have team line-ups for you in the next few moments as we gear up for the 4pm throw-in.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
LIVE: Donegal v Meath, All-Ireland SFC semi-final
Fans enjoying the sun in Dublin
Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO
Meath change to matchday panel:
Before we really get into today’s semi-final, how impressive were Kerry yesterday? Similar to their second-half blitz against Armagh, they just worked through the gears to dispatch Tyrone.
Can either of today’s teams match up to the might of the Kingdom in the final?
Before throw-in, here’s a piece about the huge impact that Meath manager Robbie Brennan has left on the Kilmacud Crokes club.
And here is the Donegal team that has been announced to start:
1. Shaun Patton (St. Eunan’s)
2. Finnbarr Roarty (Naomh Conaill), 3. Brendan McCole (St. Naul’s), 4. Peadar Mogan (St. Naul’s)
5. Ryan McHugh (Kilcar), 6. Eoghan Bán Gallagher (Killybegs), 7. Caolan McColgan (St Patrick’s Muff)
26. Hugh McFadden (Killybegs), 9. Michael Langan (St. Michael’s)
10. Shane O’Donnell (St. Eunan’s), 11. Ciarán Thompson (Naomh Conaill), Ciarán Moore (St. Eunan’s)
13. Conor O’Donnell (Carndonagh), 14. Michael Murphy (Glenswilly), 15. Oisín Gallen (Seán Mac Cumhaills)
Subs
Here’s how Meath have been named to line out:
1. Billy Hogan (Longwood)
2. Seamus Lavin (St Peter’s, Dunboyne), 3. Seán Rafferty (Na Fianna), 4. Ronan Ryan (Summerhill)
5. Donal Keogan (Rathkenny), 6. Seán Coffey (Ballinabrackey), 7. Ciaran Caulfield (Trim)
8. Bryan Menton (Donaghmore-Ashbourne),9. Adam O’Neill (Wolfe Tones)
10. Conor Duke (Dunshaughlin), 11. Ruairi Kinsella (Dunshaughlin), 12 Keith Curtis (Rathkenny)
13. Jordan Morris (Kingscourt Stars – Cavan), 14. Matthew Costello (Dunshaughlin), 15. Eoghan Frayne (Summerhill – captain)
Subs:
All-Ireland Semi-Final No. 2!
After Kerry’s impressive surge to defeat Tyrone yesterday, it’s over to Donegal and Meath to decide who will take the second spot in this year’s All-Ireland SFC final.
Meath are back in an All-Ireland semi-final for the first time since 2009 following a superb display against Galway, while Donegal will be hoping to avenge for last year’s defeat at this stage. Incidentally, that was also against the Tribesmen.
We’ll have team line-ups for you in the next few moments as we gear up for the 4pm throw-in.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
All-Ireland SFC Donegal GAA GAA Gaelic Football Meath GAA Minute-by-Minute