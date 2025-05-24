Peter Harte sensational two-pointer helps kick Tyrone to victory in Ballybofey

Tyrone 2-17

Donegal 0-20

AFTER SIXTEEN GAMES, Jim McGuinness’ unbeaten record in league and championship football in Pairc MacCumhaill, Ballybofey, is gone.

Tyrone responded to a blistering comeback and two superb individual performances by Michael Murphy and Michael Langan with a massive kick of their own.

It was crowned by Peter Teague, on as a substitute for the injured Padraig Hamspey, getting to grips with Michael Murphy on the Donegal kickout for the final quarter, and a stupendous two-point kick from play from another sub, Peter Harte that nudged Tyrone two in front.

Cormac Quinn then grabbed a point after a long spell of possession under the most severe pressure to get Tyrone off to a winning start in group 1 of the All-Ireland round robins.

The game opened up in the fifth minute with the first goal, courtesy of Seanie O’Donnell who was on hand to knock home a loose ball dropped by Caolan McGonagle after a Darren McCurry shot dropped short.

Seven minutes later, Tyrone produced the sort of play in transition that the new rules allow, but are seldom seen. A shot from Oisin Gallen – held scoreless here for another feather in marker Niall Devlin’s cap – fell short.

Tyrone brought it upfield with a storming run from Conn Kilpatrick and he led it off for O’Donnell to skip inside his marker and while Gavin Mulreany – in for the injured Shaun Patton – got a hand to it, it wasn’t enough.

But as a general pattern of play, neither side grabbed a hold of it. Michael Murphy kept Donegal in it with three two-point frees and with the shape of defensive systems not favouring man-markers, Michael Langan had the run of the field, contributing seven points from play.

Nevertheless Tyrone went in at the break 2-7 to 0-11 up.

Darren McCurry’s mental resilience was a huge part of Tyrone’s four consecutive scores, but just as they looked to be really getting on top, a Darragh Canavan foul on Ryan McHugh brought a Murphy two-point free.

From the next kickout they lost possession and Langan drilled a two-pointer, levelling it up with a single pointer soon after, his trademark jink inside fooling Tyrone again.

But from that point, Tyrone outscored their neighbours 0-5 to 0-1. Mulreany was searching for Murphy for every long kickout but Peter Teague suddenly morphed into Seamus Moynihan, racing out in front to intercept the low-hanging ball, flicking away the ones that hung in the air.

What’s more, Donegal were suddenly hugely wasteful with chances, hitting seven wides in the second half.

Harte’s flourish of a two-pointer broke Donegal, who found themselves chasing the ball for the last couple of minutes before Cormac Quinn clipped the last point over after advancing from his defensive position.

Scorers for Tyrone: Darren McCurry 0-7 (1 x 2 point free, 0-2f), Seanie O’Donnell 2-0, Peter Harte 0-2 (2 point play), Darragh Canavan 0-2 (2f), Michael McKernan, Kieran McGeary, Ciaran Daly, Cormac Quinn, Ben McDonnell 0-1 each.

Scorers for Donegal: Michael Langan 0-7 (1 x 2 point play), Michael Murphy 0-8 (3 x 2 point frees, 1f, 1 x 45), Ciaran Thompson 0-2 (1f), Patrick McBrearty 0-2 (1 x 2 point play), Ryan McHugh 0-1.

Tyrone

1. Niall Morgan (Edendork)

17. Cormac Quinn (Errigal Ciaran) 18. Padraig Hampsey (Coalisland) 4. Niall Devlin (Coalisland)

5. Michael McKernan (Coalisland) 6. Rory Brennan (Trillick) 7. Kieran McGeary (Pomeroy)

8. Brian Kennedy (Derrylaughan) 9. Conn Kilpatrick (Edendork)

Advertisement

24. Seanie O’Donnell (Trillick) 11. Mattie Donnelly (Trillick) 12. Ciarán Daly (Trillick)

13. Darren McCurry (Edendork) 23. Mark Bradley (Killyclogher) 15. Darragh Canavan (Errigal Ciaran)

Subs:

20. Ben McDonnell (Errigal Ciaran) for Kennedy (4-15 mins, then HT)

3. Peter Teague (Dromore) for Hamspey (35 mins)

14. Peter Harte (Errigal Ciaran) for Donnelly (53 mins)

26. Eoin McElholm (Loughmacrory) for Bradley (55 mins)

19. Frank Burns (Pomeroy) for Brennan (57 mins)

Donegal

16. Gavin Mulreany (St Naul’s)

2. Finbarr Roarty (Naomh Conaill) 3. Brendan McCole (St Naul’s) 20. Eoghan Bán Gallagher (Killybegs)

5. Ryan McHugh (Kilcar) 26. Caolan McGonigle (Buncrana) 7. Ciaran Moore (St Eunan’s)

8. Hugh McFadden (Killybegs) 9. Michael Langan (St Michael’s)

10. Dáire ÓBaoill (Gaoth Dobhair) 11. Ciaran Thompson (Naomh Conaill) 12. Shane O’Donnell (St Eunan’s)

25. Conor O’Donnell (Carndonough) 14. Michael Murphy (Glenswilly) 15. Oisin Gallen (MacCumhails)

Subs:

18. Odhran McFadden-Ferry (Gaoth Dobhair) for McGonagle (31 mins)

23. Eoin McHugh (Kilcar) for ÓBaoill (HT)

13. Patrick McBrearty (Kilcar) for McFadden (42 mins)

4. Peader Mogan (St Naul’s) for Conor O’Donnell (50 mins)

21. Odhran Doherty (Naomh Conaill) for Gallagher (60 mins)

Referee: Martin McNally (Monaghan)