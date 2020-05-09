This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Saturday 9 May, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'There won't be a 50% discount' - Real Madrid target Van de Beek to leave Ajax but not on the cheap

The 23-year-old has been tipped to depart the Dutch champions but it is going to cost his prospective buyer, according to chief executive Edwin van der Sar.

By The42 Team Saturday 9 May 2020, 4:53 PM
1 hour ago 1,028 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5095077
Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek.
Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

AJAX CHIEF EXECUTIVE Edwin van der Sar has confirmed that they will allow Donny van de Beek to leave in the next transfer window. 

The 23-year-old, who is a key player for the Dutch champions, has been linked with several clubs including Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United and Tottenham. 

Since reaching the Champions League semi-finals last season, Ajax have sold talented midfielder Frenkie de Jong to Barcelona and captain Matthijs de Ligt to Serie A giants Juventus for a combined fee of €150 million. 

Moroccan winger Hakim Ziyech has also agreed to join Chelsea this summer for €40m. 

There has been suggestions that players will be available for knockdown prices due to the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on the global market, but ex-Ajax, Man United and Juve goalkeeper Van der Sar insists Van de Beek won’t be exiting on the cheap. 

“Last year, we made verbal agreements with [Andre] Onana, [Nicolas] Tagliafico and Van de Beek to stay another season, and then we look to help each other and find the next step in their careers,” said Van der Sar, as reported by Sky Sports. “Nothing has changed

“There won’t be a 50% discount. The clubs can forget about that.”

14ma-edizione-del-dubai-international-sports-conference-negli-emirati Edwin van der Sar. Source: Fabio Ferrari/Lapresse.Lapresse

“In January last year, people said we were going to lose seven or eight players but we lost only two key members,” Van der Sar added.

The big clubs such as Bayern Munich have said the benchmark fee will go down in the next few transfer windows. But it’s easier for them to say because they are the buyers.

“Of course, the €150m-200m transfers are gone. But I think there is still a lot of value for players who come from Ajax.

“Well educated, experienced in winning and playing European football.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie