'There won't be a 50% discount' - Real Madrid target Van de Beek to leave Ajax but not on the cheap

AJAX CHIEF EXECUTIVE Edwin van der Sar has confirmed that they will allow Donny van de Beek to leave in the next transfer window.

The 23-year-old, who is a key player for the Dutch champions, has been linked with several clubs including Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United and Tottenham.

Since reaching the Champions League semi-finals last season, Ajax have sold talented midfielder Frenkie de Jong to Barcelona and captain Matthijs de Ligt to Serie A giants Juventus for a combined fee of €150 million.

Moroccan winger Hakim Ziyech has also agreed to join Chelsea this summer for €40m.

There has been suggestions that players will be available for knockdown prices due to the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on the global market, but ex-Ajax, Man United and Juve goalkeeper Van der Sar insists Van de Beek won’t be exiting on the cheap.

“Last year, we made verbal agreements with [Andre] Onana, [Nicolas] Tagliafico and Van de Beek to stay another season, and then we look to help each other and find the next step in their careers,” said Van der Sar, as reported by Sky Sports. “Nothing has changed

“There won’t be a 50% discount. The clubs can forget about that.”

Edwin van der Sar. Source: Fabio Ferrari/Lapresse.Lapresse

“In January last year, people said we were going to lose seven or eight players but we lost only two key members,” Van der Sar added.

The big clubs such as Bayern Munich have said the benchmark fee will go down in the next few transfer windows. But it’s easier for them to say because they are the buyers.

“Of course, the €150m-200m transfers are gone. But I think there is still a lot of value for players who come from Ajax.

“Well educated, experienced in winning and playing European football.”

