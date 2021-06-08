Manchester United's Donny van de Beek ruled out of Euro 2020

MANCHESTER UNITED MIDFIELDER Donny van de Beek has been ruled out of Euro 2020 by the Netherlands.

Van de Beek is “struggling with an injury”, the Dutch FA confirmed on Tuesday, and will not be fit in time to take his place in Frank de Boer’s squad.

De Boer will not call up a replacement for the 24-year-old.

The Netherlands open their championships against the Ukraine on Sunday in a group which also includes Austria and North Macedonia.

The news is the latest blow for van de Beek, who has struggled to settle at Old Trafford since his move from boyhood club Ajax last summer.

He made just four league starts for United this season with the majority of his playing time restricted to appearances from the bench and in cup competitions.

