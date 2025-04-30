Advertisement
Wall was forced off in last weekend's loss to Scotland. Ben Brady/INPHO
FreeSetback

Major blow for Ireland as injury rules Dorothy Wall out of Women's World Cup

The 24-year-old is set for surgery on an Achilles tendon injury.
11.52am, 30 Apr 2025

THE IRELAND WOMEN’S Rugby team have been dealt a major blow with news that Dorothy Wall will miss a number of months through injury.

The Ireland back row/second row is set for surgery today and the IRFU have confirmed Wall will not feature in this year’s Women’s World Cup as a result.

The news comes a week after flanker Erin King was ruled out of the World Cup following a serious knee injury.

Wall, 24, was forced off in the first half of Saturday’s Six Nations defeat to Scotland in Edinburgh.

That has now been confirmed as an Achilles tendon injury.

“I’m devastated to be missing the next couple of months, but my main focus now is on my rehab programme and I’m looking forward to supporting the team in the Rugby World Cup,” Wall said.

Ireland’s World Cup campaign kicks-off against Japan in Northampton on 24 August, before pool games against Spain (31 August) and New Zealand (7 September).

