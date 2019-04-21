This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Reus fires Dortmund to victory to keep the heat on Bayern in Bundesliga title race

A 4-0 win leaves them just a point behind their fierce rivals.

By AFP Sunday 21 Apr 2019, 6:36 PM
1 hour ago 1,037 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4601998

CAPTAIN MARCO REUS played through pain to inspire Borussia Dortmund to a 4-0 win over Freiburg on Sunday and keep them on the heels of Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich.

Freiburg - Borussia Dortmund Marco Reus celebrates scoring. Source: DPA/PA Images

Reus took a knock to his knee in a heavy challenge from Freiburg’s Janik Haberer in the second half, but fired Dortmund to victory with a goal and two assists to keep them a point behind Bayern.

After a heavy defeat to Bayern two weeks ago and a nervy win over Mainz last Sunday, Reus insisted the display showed that his team were back to their best and ready to take the fight to Bayern in the title race.

“The last few weeks didn’t quite go as we had hoped, but it was important that we stuck together in the difficult moments,” the Dortmund captain told Sky.

We still believe we can be champions and we want to keep the pressure on Bayern until the very end.”

Dortmund needed three points on Sunday after Bayern beat Werder Bremen 1-0 on Saturday.

Far from buckling in a nail-biting title race, Dortmund delivered one of their most confident recent performances.

A silky move in the box saw Dortmund take the lead after 12 minutes, with Raphael Guerreiro and Marco Reus linking to provide Jadon Sancho with a tap-in.

Guerreiro, returning to action after two weeks out injured, then set up Reus for Dortmund’s second eight minutes after half-time.

Lucien Favre’s side survived a handful of chances for Freiburg before a brutal counter-attack saw Reus set up Mario Goetze to make it 3-0.

Paco Alcacer completed a perfect afternoon for Dortmund, converting a late penalty after a Pascal Stenzel handball.

Dortmund face local rivals Schalke in the Ruhr derby next Saturday, before Bayern travel to take on Nuremberg the following day.

© – AFP 2019

About the author:

About the author
AFP

