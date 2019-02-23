All Blacks legend Doug Howlett joins Cork hurling backroom team

The Munster Heineken Cup winner was in the dugout last week.

CORK GAA HAVE confirmed that former New Zealand and Munster rugby star Doug Howlett has joined the backroom team of the county’s senior hurlers for 2019.

The Kiwi joins John Meyler’s Munster champions as high performance lead, “bringing with him a wealth of expertise and experience of playing sport at an elite level.”

Howlett — the All Blacks record try-scorer and 2008 Heineken Cup winner — will continue his role as Head of Commercial and Marketing at Munster, a position he was appointed to in September 2017.

Another ex-Munster player, Jonny Holland, also comes on board with Cork GAA as nutritionist to the Cork senior football and hurling teams.

Holland, who wrote columns for The42 last year, has a post graduate degree in applied sports and exercise nutrition. Both were in the dugout for last weekend’s Allianz Hurling League victory over Clare at Páirc Uí Rinn, with Cork GAA confirming the appointments last night.

The statement also revealed that Cork football boss Ronan McCarthy has made two additions to his selection committee. Nemo Rangers man Eddie Kirwan and Ballinora’s Gary O’Halloran join Sean Hayes as selectors.

