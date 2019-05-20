This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Monday 20 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Doug Howlett's 11-year association with Munster comes to an end

The former All Black is leaving his role as the province’s head of commercial and marketing to return home.

By Ryan Bailey Monday 20 May 2019, 6:00 PM
1 hour ago 5,295 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4644188

THERE WILL BE further change at Munster this summer after Doug Howlett’s decision to leave his role as the province’s head of commercial and marketing was confirmed.

The former All Black, who made 114 appearances for Munster before retiring in 2013, held the role for six years but will now return home to New Zealand in the Autumn. 

Doug Howlett Howlett will leave Munster this summer. Source: Lorraine OÕSullivan/INPHO

Howlett’s departure marks the end of an 11-year association with the southern province, with whom he won a Heineken Cup and two Celtic League titles at the back-end of a distinguished playing career. 

The 40-year-old, who this year joined the Cork hurling backroom team as high-performance lead, said in a statement that he will have mixed emotions leaving Munster.

“The privilege of playing for Munster Rugby, completing my MBA in UCC, and having the opportunity to run the province’s Commercial and Marketing programmes under the guidance of Garrett Fitzgerald, and the Commercial Board’s Niall FitzGerald and Patrick Coveney, have all been incredible experiences,” he said.

It has been an extraordinary 11 years living in Ireland and I will always treasure my time in this special and unique club, and in Irish sport, academia and business.

Howlett’s departure is another setback for Munster as he joins Jerry Flannery and Felix Jones in leaving the organisation this summer, with head coach Johann van Graan now tasked with recruiting two, if not three, coaches to his backroom team during the off-season.

During his time as head of commercial and marketing, Howlett helped increase Munster’s attendances and sponsorship and hospitality income, while Musgrave Park sold out for four Pro14 games this season for the first time ever.

“With Doug excelling in a senior management role we were always informed of his future plans to return to New Zealand,” Philip Quinn, Munster’s acting CEO, said.

“He has been a great colleague and addition to the organisation, overseeing our most successful commercial year of the past decade.

“I would like to thank Doug, and wish him and his family, all the best as they return to New Zealand.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie