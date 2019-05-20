Doug Howlett's 11-year association with Munster comes to an end

THERE WILL BE further change at Munster this summer after Doug Howlett’s decision to leave his role as the province’s head of commercial and marketing was confirmed.

The former All Black, who made 114 appearances for Munster before retiring in 2013, held the role for six years but will now return home to New Zealand in the Autumn.

Howlett will leave Munster this summer. Source: Lorraine OÕSullivan/INPHO

Howlett’s departure marks the end of an 11-year association with the southern province, with whom he won a Heineken Cup and two Celtic League titles at the back-end of a distinguished playing career.

The 40-year-old, who this year joined the Cork hurling backroom team as high-performance lead, said in a statement that he will have mixed emotions leaving Munster.

“The privilege of playing for Munster Rugby, completing my MBA in UCC, and having the opportunity to run the province’s Commercial and Marketing programmes under the guidance of Garrett Fitzgerald, and the Commercial Board’s Niall FitzGerald and Patrick Coveney, have all been incredible experiences,” he said.

It has been an extraordinary 11 years living in Ireland and I will always treasure my time in this special and unique club, and in Irish sport, academia and business.

Howlett’s departure is another setback for Munster as he joins Jerry Flannery and Felix Jones in leaving the organisation this summer, with head coach Johann van Graan now tasked with recruiting two, if not three, coaches to his backroom team during the off-season.

During his time as head of commercial and marketing, Howlett helped increase Munster’s attendances and sponsorship and hospitality income, while Musgrave Park sold out for four Pro14 games this season for the first time ever.

“With Doug excelling in a senior management role we were always informed of his future plans to return to New Zealand,” Philip Quinn, Munster’s acting CEO, said.

“He has been a great colleague and addition to the organisation, overseeing our most successful commercial year of the past decade.

“I would like to thank Doug, and wish him and his family, all the best as they return to New Zealand.”

