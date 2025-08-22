Douglas James-Taylor's brace helps Bohs overcome Cork City

Bohemians 3

Cork City 0

Paul Buttner reports from Dalymount Park

HAVING LOOKED enviously on at their Dublin rivals’ adventures in Europe these last few weeks, Bohemians maintained their push for continental football next summer as a clinically taken Douglas James-Taylor brace brought them victory over Cork City at Dalymount Park.

A first win in four league games put last week’s FAI Cup disappointment to bed as the Gypsies’ maintained second place in the table, seven points behind Shamrock Rovers with a game more played, and a point ahead of Derry City.

Sligo Rovers, coming from behind to win in Waterford, heaped further misery on Cork, who slump 10 points adrift at the bottom.

A direct attack from the tip-off almost brought Cork what would have been a remarkable lead after just 10 seconds, but for Kacper Chorazka reacting sharply to push Seani Maguire’s shot round a post.

It was somewhat one-way traffic thereafter once Bohemians had their first sight of goal from Dayle Rooney, who shot straight at Conor Brann, while defender Rory Felly deflected James-Taylor’s shot wide.

But the striker made no mistake on 24 minutes in putting dominant Bohs ahead.

Jordan Flores surged forward to feed Ross Tierney, who slipped the ball through for the negligently attended James-Taylor to find the bottom corner with a composed finish.

Very much on the back foot now, City needed Brann to show his shot-stopping ability twice in quick succession as Bohs’ skipper Dawson Decoy tried his luck from distance.

The woodwork then rescued Cork to deny a flowing Bohs attack; Adam McDonnell and Tierney were the architects in setting up Rooney, whose shot cannoned back off the crossbar.

Bohemians maintained the pressure into the final minute of the half with Matt Kiernan scampering back to clear off the line from Tierney as the home side trooped off frustrated at not being further ahead from their 20 attempts on goal.

Cork were better on the resumption as they enjoyed a sustained spell of possession.

But service resumed at the other end as Rooney brought another fine save from Brann while substitute Rhys Brennan shot narrowly wide.

Continuing to work hard, Cork remained in the game, Darragh Crowley glancing a header not far wide from a Matt Murray corner before Niall Morahan blocked Kitt Nelson’s drive.

That was as good as it got, though, as Bohemians sealed their win on 85 minutes.

Crowley could only help on a throw from Flores to James-Taylor, who turned to arrow a shot to the far top corner of the net for his third goal since joining the club last month.

Devoy added the gloss four minutes into added time, collecting James Clarke’s pass to dribble into the box and chip home.

Bohemians: Chorazka; Smith, Morahan, Byrne, Flores; McDonnell (Buckley, 83), Devoy; Rooney (Meekison, 83), Tierney (Clarke, 90+1), Parsons (Brennan, 63); James-Taylor (Whelan, 90+1).

Cork City: Brann; Crowley, Anderson, Feely, Kiernan (Peixoto Couto, 83); McLaughlin, Kamara (S. Murray, 67); M. Murray (Nolan, 76), Nelson, Fitzpatrick (Lee, 83); Maguire.

Referee: Rob Harvey (Dublin).

Attendance: 4,100.