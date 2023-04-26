Savage comeback as Down kick final 2-5 to take Ulster title

DOWN 2-11

DERRY 0-9

Dan Bannon reports from Armagh

DOWN PLAYED THE long game at Box-it Athletic Grounds as they rattled off 2-5 in a scintillating finishing flurry to claim the Eirgrid Ulster U20 title at Derry’s expense.

Senior star Odhran Murdock and Jamie Doran found the net but Oisín Savage’s eight-point tally would prove the difference in the showpiece. Derry failed to score in the final 20 minutes of the final.

Ryan Magill hoisted the Danny Murphy Cup for the winners who will now play Kildare in the All-Ireland semi-final after their extra-time win over Dublin last night.

More to follow…

Scorers for Down: Oisín Savage 0-8 (5f, 1m), Odhran Murdock 1-1, Jamie Doran 1-1, C Rodgers 0-1.

Scorers for Derry: Charlie Diamond 0-3 (2f), Mark Doherty 0-2, N O’Donnell 0-1, Peter McCullagh 0-1, Jody McDermott 0-1, Matthew Downey 0-1.

Derry

Ben O’Connor (Desertmartin);

Patrick McGurk (Lavey), James Murray (Magherafelt), Jody McDermott (Glen);

Lee Brady (Bellaghy), Donncha Gilmore (Steelstown), Ruairí Forbes (Ballinderry);

Advertisement

Dan Higgins (Magherafelt), Mark Doherty (Newbridge);

Patrick O’Kane (Dungiven), Peter McCullagh (Slaughtneil), Niall O’Donnell (Ballinderry);

Charlie Diamond (Bellaghy), Matthew Downey (St. Brigid’s), Ruairí Ó Mianáin (Slaughtneil).

Subs:

Calum Downey (St. Brigid’s) for Ó Mianáin (44)

Seán Deehan (Limavady) for O’Kane (54)

Niall McGonagle (Dungiven) for Doherty (59)

Down

Oisín Treacy (Bredagh);

Fiachra McAvoy (Saval), Patrick McCarthy (Burren), Finn Murdock (Rostrevor);

Thomas Hardy (Mayobridge), Ryan Magill (Burren), James Kelly (Burren);

Odhran Murdock (Burren), Tom McCarroll (Carryduff);

Harry Magill (Burren), Oran Cunningham (Downpatrick), Tiarnan Ryan (Burren);

Oisín Savage (Loughinisland), Jason Morgan (Kilcoo), Callum Rodgers (Kilcoo).

Subs:

Jaime Doran (Ballyholland) for Ryan (23),

Cian Cunningham (Burren) for R Magill (ht)

Cormac Greene (Ballymartin) for McCarroll (55)

Eoin Loughran (Burren) for Savage (58)

Senan Carr (Clonduff) for O Cunningham (59)

Referee: Pat Clarke (Cavan)