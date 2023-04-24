Down GAA hit out at 'vindictive actions' after plane banner seen during Donegal match

DOWN GAA HAVE hit out at the “vindictive actions of an individual” who was responsible for flying a plane banner during their Ulster SFC clash with Donegal.

The banner carried a message aimed at the county board secretary Seán Óg McAteer, and could be seen during the quarter-final meeting, which the hosts won.

Down have since condemned the actions of those involved with the banner, calling it “an attempt to tarnish the occasion.”

The full statement reads:

Down GAA Statement 23-04-2023 pic.twitter.com/ajHcl1CJ9U — Official Down GAA (@OfficialDownGAA) April 23, 2023

“We hope that all spectators who attended today’s Ulster Senior Football Championship quarter-final in Newry enjoyed their afternoon.

“We congratulate our team and management, and we look forward to the semi-final next weekend and the U20 final on Wednesday.

“We regret that the vindictive actions of an individual, who arranged for a banner to be flown above the ground during the first half of the senior game, was an attempt to tarnish the occasion. It is clear to everyone that this was the action of someone who could not be regarded as a true supporter of Down and the GAA.

“We value the Trojan work and dedication of county secretary Sean Og McAteer and all of our officers and volunteers, and we would encourage the individual behind this stunt to put their time and resources to better use.”

