Dr Crokes' All-Ireland winning manager Pat O'Shea steps down after three years in charge

DR CROKES HAVE announced that manager Pat O’Shea has stepped down from his position as manager having led the Kerry champions over the course of the last three years.

The 52-year-old led Dr Crokes to the All-Ireland Senior Club Championship in 2017 — just their second ever All-Ireland title and the club’s first in 25 years.

The Killarney native also helped Crokes to two Munster Championships, three County Championships as well as County Club, County League and an East Kerry Championships.

A statement on Saturday confirmed his departure: “The Club announces that Pat O’Shea has stepped down as manager of our Senior Football Team. This was Pat’s own decision and he will be taking up other roles within the Club.”

O'Shea celebrates with Colm Cooper after defeating Slaughtneil in the 2017 All-Ireland Senior Club Football Championship final. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

The side will play in Division 1 of the County League tomorrow against Kerins O Rahllys, with the team set to be managed by Edmund O Sullivan and the rest of the existing management team.

The club’s executive will meet during the next week to formally consider what changes, if necessary, will be made in the management team and will be announcing the result as soon as possible following that meeting.

This weekend’s announcement brings the curtain down on O’Shea’s second spell as manager. The former Kerry senior boss previously led Dr Crokes to successive County Finals in 2005 and 2006.

