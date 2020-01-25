1-8 from Cahalane helps CBC Cork reach Dr Harty Cup final with win over Midleton CBS

CBC Cork 2-11

Midleton CBS 0-16

Fintan O’Toole reports from Páirc Uí Rinn

IT WAS A repeat pairing of last year’s decider at the semi-final stage in the Dr Harty Cup today with Jack Cahalane inspiring CBC Cork to reverse the result against defending champions Midleton CBS.

The East Cork outfit had slowly reeled in their opponents during the second half of the all-Leeside clash, Cathal Hickey striking over a few superb points while Sean Walsh and Jack McGann also found their range in the third quarter to push them in front 0-15 to 1-11.

But then Cahalane pounced in the 58th minute, weaving his way through the defence and cracking home a superb goal for CBC. Hickey popped over a score for Midleton but their shooting cost them in the closing stages, a trend that had been apparent throughout the second half as they amassed 11 wides.

Victory propels CBC into the final for the second successive year when they will take on Clare’s St Flannan’s after previously being absent from the decider since 1918.

After notching 0-9 in their quarter-final success over St Colman’s, Cahalane lived up to the scoring mantle once more for CBC. An All-Ireland minor football winner with Cork last September, he supplied five points here in the first half, equally proficient from open play and placed balls. In the second half he was CBC’s solitary scorer, his return of 1-3 helping them cope with a barren spell that lasted 22 minutes without them troubling the umpires.

CBC Cork made a vital breakthrough ten minutes in, Daire Burke worked his way in from the right corner and engineered the space to hit a shot that crept over the line. That goal was the defining moment of the first half as they moved clear 1-8 to 0-7 at the interval with defenders Carthach Daly and Gearoid Mulcahy both impressing.

Cathal Hickey was in action for Midleton CBS (file photo) Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Noel Cahill was showing up well in the Midleton attack as they kept in touch before the teams traded two points apiece after half-time. Then Midleton’s grip on the game grew with Ciaran Joyce and Ryan McCarthy growing in prominence.

The inaccuracy in front of goal was the issue though and they didn’t manage to finally get level until the 54th minute. CBC then fell behind but they refused to collapse and Cahalane supplied the moment of magic to win the game.

Scorers for CBC Cork: Jack Cahalane 1-8 (0-5f, 0-1 ’65), Daire Burke 1-1, Eoghan Kirby, Robbie Cotter 0-1 each.

Scorers for Midleton CBS: Sean Walsh 0-5 (0-4f), Cathal Hickey, Noel Cahill 0-3 each, James Mulcahy, Jack McGann 0-2 each, John Millerick 0-1.

CBC Cork

1. Eoin O’Neill (Blarney)

2. Gavin Reddy (Midleton)

3. Shane Kingston (Ballinora)

4. Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers)

5. Pierce Cummins (St Colman’s)

6. Carthach Daly (Lismore)

7. Gearoid Mulcahy (Glen Rovers)

8. James Dwyer (Ballincollig)

9. Eoghan Kidney (Cobh)

10. Eoghan Kirby (Blarney)

11. Niall Hartnett (Douglas – captain)

12. Eoin O’Leary (Glen Rovers)

15. Daire Burke (Douglas)

14. Jack Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)

13. Robbie Cotter (Blarney)

Subs

20. David Cremin (Midleton) for Kidney (53)

Midleton CBS

1. Brion Saunderson (Midleton)

4. Jack Fitzgerald (Midleton)

7. John Millerick (Fr O’Neill’s)

3. Ritchie Landers (Killeagh)

2. Alex Quirke (Midleton)

6. Ciaran Joyce (Kiltha Óg)

5. Eanna Motherway (St Colman’s)

8. Ryan McCarthy (Killeagh)

9. Sam Quirke (Midleton)

13. Sean Walsh (Carrigtwohill)

11. Cathal Hickey (Lisgoold)

10. Eoghan Martin (Kiltha Óg)

12. James Mulcahy (Carrigtwohill)

14. Jack McGann (Kiltha Óg)

24. Noel Cahill (St Colman’s)

Subs

15. Izaak Walsh (Lisgoold) for Martin (37)

Referee: Kevin Jordan (Tipperary)

