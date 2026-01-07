St Joseph’s (Tulla) 0-18 Blackwater CS (Lismore) 0-14
*****
Nenagh, Thurles, and Tulla sides book Dr Harty Cup semi-final spots
LAST UPDATE | 14 mins ago
Results: Dr Harty Cup Quarter-Finals
REIGNING DR HARTY Cup champions Thurles CBS set up a semi-final derby against Nenagh CBS as both Tipperary schools came through their quarter-final assignments this afternoon.
The last two Munster schools champions are joined in the semis by 2022 winners St Joseph’s, Tulla, while St Flannan’s Ennis and Our Lady’s, Templemore, will contest the remaining quarter-final on Friday afternoon.
Thurles came through a right battle against De La Salle by 2-13 to 0-16, in what was a repeat of last year’s semi-final at Castlelyons.
James Butler came up with both goals, while the Waterford side were left to rue six missed frees and two goal chances which rolled past the post among 11 wides.
De La Salle came with a strong defensive set-up, fielding All-Ireland-winning minor goalkeeper James Comerford as a sweeper, while Darragh Keane, Darragh Hearne, and Jack Power helped to limit the Thurles dangermen.
Shane Power struck 0-3 from play and Ollie Fives added 0-2, while Oisín Power came close with a flicked goal chance.
Chris Dunne and Cillian Minogue kept Thurles motoring. They struck the front before half-time when Butler latched onto the sliotar and dispatched it to the roof of the net.
They led 1-7 to 0-9 at the break, but went scoreless until the 42nd minute as De La Salle retook the lead thanks to two Jamie Shanahan frees, while Andrew Power narrowly missed a goal chance.
But once Thurles began to find more space, Minogue (0-5) and influential midfielder Euan Murray (0-2) nudged them ahead, before Butler struck the killer blow in the second minute of added time.
Nenagh CBS are many people’s fancy for Harty glory, and they duly dismissed Midleton CBS by 3-19 to 2-14, having done much of the heavy lifting in the first half at Bansha.
Eoghan Doughan contributed 1-14 (0-5 from play), beginning with an early penalty after Joe O’Dwyer was fouled. Sam Ring punished a loose puck-out for a green-flag response, but Nenagh quickly moved further ahead with goals from Austin Duff and Billy O’Brien for a 3-9 to 1-6 half-time cushion
Cormac Deane scored 0-5 from play for Midleton, but by the time Colm Garde hit the net, it proved a mere consolation.
Meanwhile, St Joseph’s Tulla, defeated the other Waterford representatives, Blackwater CS, by 0-18 to 0-14 at Kilmallock.
The Lismore school led 0-9 to 0-8 at half-time, and there remained little between the sides until Tulla’s closing four-point salvo, including three from Matthew Corbett.
