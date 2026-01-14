UCC thriller a good omen while Monaghan and Donegal reach Dr McKenna Cup final

UCC BEATING QUEENS in a thriller, the very best of omens for their Sigerson Cup title hopes.

Three years ago on the very same pitch in Abbottstown, these teams finished level and UCC won the game on penalties. They went on to win the competition outright, their last of 24 titles.

It looked like it might be another long night at the GAA’s National Games Development Centre this time with the scores tied closing in on the hour.

Conaill Higgins then sniped a point for Queens to leave Feargal Logan’s side one up and dreaming of revenge for 2023.

But a terrific Ruairi Murphy score from distance, earning him an orange flag and two points, swung the game back in UCC’s favour.

Then, in stoppage time, a free won by UCC was brought up to within tap over range by referee Andrew Smith for dissent and Cormac Dillon did the needful, securing a two-point win.

A game like this can only stand to UCC who are through to the quarter-finals having previously beaten ATU Sligo.

Advertisement

Queens fancied back-to-back wins at the Blanchardstown venue having surprised University of Galway in Round 1 but were reeled in at the death this time.

It was a finish worthy of deciding a cracking contest with UCC hitting the interval with a 1-10 to 1-5 lead.

Michael McSweeney fired 0-5 of that tally for UCC in the first half hour, the midfielder swinging over two two-pointers and a single.

The UCC goal came from Santry and amounted to a gift as he capitalised on the Queens University goalkeeper taking a wander out of goals and kicked to an empty net.

That three-pointer cancelled out an earlier Queens goal by Ryan McQuillan though it wasn’t until the second-half when the Belfast side really got going.

Noah Grimes, a star of last year’s All-Ireland U-20 final success for Tyrone, struck 1-2 in the half, and 1-4 overall, while current Tyrone senior Ronan Cassidy weighed in with three points in a row in the closing minutes.

They were tied at 2-13 to 1-16 with three minutes left and Queens briefly led but that’s when Murphy and Dillon pounced for UCC, propelling them through to the competition’s last eight. As for Queens, they’ll have the chance to redeem themselves in Round 3.

It’s the end of the road for St Mary’s, MTU Cork and ATU Sligo, however, after Round 2B defeats this evening.

Elsewhere, Monaghan will play Donegal in the final of the Dr McKenna Cup after both won their semi-final clashes tonight.

Gabriel Bannigan’s Monaghan side defeated Tyrone 1-15 to 2-10 in Inniskeen.

Monaghan were ahead 1-10 to 1-6 at half-time with Micheal Bannigan firing to the net for them. Tyrone started brightly with a goal from Aodhan Donaghy and raised another green flag through Michael Conroy in the 45th minute.

Yet Monaghan finished stronger to triumph with Bannigan scoring a two-point free to put them ahead and Matthew Carolan added the insurance point as they won by two.

Donegal defeated Derry 1-18 to 1-16 in their semi-final in Celtic Park. The home team were ahead 0-10 to 0-7 at the interval, but Donegal took command in the second half with Daire Ó Baoill notching a goal soon after half-time.

Donegal were five clear when they conceded a late goal to Derry’s Ryan Mulholland, but still held on prevail and advance to Saturday’s final which will take place at 5pm. Venue details will be confirmed later.

Additional reporting by Fintan O’Toole

Results