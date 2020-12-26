Blues come from behind to deny Dragons first win over Cardiff in 6 years

FOR SO LONG it looked like a little piece of Christmas magic was going to float around the Newport air, six years having passed since Dragons last defeated Cardiff Blues, Josh Lewis nailing the kicks that gave them a 9-3 half-time lead.

But it was not to be. The result puts Cardiff third in Conference B – ahead of the Scarlets v Ospreys clash – but they remain two points behind second-place Connacht, who have three games in hand. Leaders Munster have two games in hand and a cushion of 12 points on Connacht and 14 on Blues.

Not for the first time, Cardiff Blues found a way to win this one, Josh Turnbull getting the game’s only try, Jarrod Evans getting the conversion that makes it 11 wins on the spin for Blues in this fixture.

Dragons burst into life, going 9-0 up after Lewis landed three penalties, Cardiff’s indiscipline all too visible in the opening half.

By the time Lewis got his fourth kick, Dragons had a 12-3 lead – before Evans reduced the gap to six with his second penalty of the day.

That opened the door.

And eventually they knocked it down – Blues winning a penalty, kicking to the corner, winning the line-out, putting together 15 phases, before Turnbull sneaked across the line. Evans added the extras. Twelve minutes remained on the clock – more than enough time for Dragons to come back. They just didn’t have the quality to do so.

Dragons: Jonah Holmes; Owen Jenkins, Jack Dixon, Jamie Roberts (capt), Ashton Hewitt; Josh Lewis, Tavis Knoyle; Brok Harris, Elliot Dee, Lloyd Fairbrother, Ben Carter, Matthew Screech, Harrison Keddie, Taine Basham, Aaron Wainwright.

Replacements: Richard Hibbard, Aaron Jarvis, Leon Brown, Lewis Evans, Huw Taylor, Luke Baldwin, Aneurin Owen, Evan Lloyd.

Cardiff Blues: Hallam Amos; Aled Summerhill, Garyn Smith, Max Llewellyn, Josh Adams; Jarrod Evans, Lloyd Williams; Brad Thyer, Kristian Dacey, Dillon Lewis, Ben Murphy, Seb Davies, Cory Hill (capt), James Botham, Josh Turnbull.

Replacements: Ethan Lewis, Rhys Carre, Dmitri Arhip, Alun Lawrence, Shane Lewis-Hughes, Tomos Williams, Jason Tovey, Rey Lee-Lo.

Referee: Craig Evans (WRU)