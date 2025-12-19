Prendergast, Aki and Ioane return to Connacht side to face Dragons

CONNACHT HAVE MADE just three changes to their starting XV for Saturday’s URC meeting with Dragons at Rodney Parade (7:45pm, TG4/Premier Sports 1), with Cian Prendergast, Josh Ioane and Bundee Aki coming into the side that trounced Black Lion last time out.

Captain Prendergast and out-half Ioane have recovered from injuries in recent weeks, while Ireland centre Aki is back after a rest week.

Connacht otherwise line up unchanged, while replacement Denis Buckley is set to equal Michael Swift’s 269 appearances for the western province, putting him joint-second in Connacht’s all-time appearance list behind only John Muldoon.

Finlay Bealham is also on the bench having overcome the head injury he suffered against the Ospreys.

Hooker George Roberts and tighthead Cebo Dlamini are set to make their competitive debuts for Dragons, for whom Aaron Wainwright misses out with a niggle.

Fellow Wales internationals Ben Carter and Rio Dyer do return, at lock and wing respectively, after being rested against Lyon.

Saturday’s fixture will also mark a league debut for Scottish referee Ru Campbell.

Connacht boss Stuart Lancaster said: “Last week was pleasing for a number of reasons, but this is a different type of challenge and an important game in the context of the whole season.

“With Cian, Bundee and Josh returning, we have three experienced players whose leadership will be key in games such as this one.

“I know from past experience that Rodney Parade is a tough place to go, so we have to produce an 80-minute performance.”

Dragons head coach Filo Tiatia added: “We’re looking forward to the game and Connacht are a quality side.

“They have a good set piece, play flat and with width. Bundee Aki is a key figure in the team, and they can be very direct in midfield.

“They have big backs and their forward pack works hard. They also score the most points after eight phases [in the URC] and tend to score a lot of tries by building pressure.

“Stuart Lancaster has done a good job there, so we are excited by the challenge on Saturday under the lights.”

Dragons

15. Angus O’Brien (Captain)

14. Jared Rosser

13. Fine Inisi

12. Aneurin Owen

11. Rio Dyer

10. Tinus de Beer

9. Che Hope

1. Rodrigo Martinez

2. Oli Burrows

3. Robert Hunt

4. Levi Douglas

5. Ben Carter (Captain)

6. Ryan Woodman

7. Harry Beddall

8. Harri Keddie

Replacements:

16. George Roberts

17. Jordan Morris

18. Cebo Dlamini

19. Shane Lewis-Hughes

20. Thomas Young

21. Rhodri Williams

22. Joe Westwood

23. Huw Anderson

Connacht

15. Sam Gilbert

14. Chay Mullins

13. Cathal Forde

12. Bundee Aki

11. Shayne Bolton

10. Josh Ioane

9. Caolin Blade

1. Jordan Duggan

2. Dave Heffernan

3. Sam Illo

4. Darragh Murray

5. Niall Murray

6. Cian Prendergast (Captain)

7. Seán O’Brien

8. Paul Boyle

Replacements:

16. Dylan Tierney-Martin

17. Denis Buckley

18. Finlay Bealham

19. Josh Murphy

20. Sean Jansen

21. Ben Murphy

22. Jack Carty

23. Hugh Gavin

Referee: Ru Campbell (SRU)