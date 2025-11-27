Josh Ericson set for Leinster debut against Dragons

RECENT ACADEMY ADDITION Josh Ericson is set to make his senior debut for Leinster in their URC clash away at the Dragons on Friday night (7:45pm, TG4/Premier Sports 1).

Back row Ericson, a native of Skerries, Co. Dublin, has been named on the bench for Leo Cullen’s side.

Max Deegan will captain the eastern province from number eight and is joined in the starting back row by Alex Soroka and Scott Penny.

Fintan Gunne has been named at scrum-half with Harry Byrne outside him at out-half.

🐉 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 | Your Dragons side to start block two with a 💥 against reigning @URCOfficial champs @leinsterrugby on Friday night✨



💪 Martin, Young & Woodman in the back row

🎯 Evans starts

👊 Austin set for debut



🎟️

— Dragons RFC 🐉 (@dragonsrfc) November 27, 2025

Ciarán Frawley and Hugh Cooney form Leinster’s midfield pairing, while Joshua Kenny continues on the wing after scoring two tries against Zebre Parma in the province’s most recent league fixture last month.

Leinster (v Dragons)

15. Jimmy O’Brien

14. Joshua Kenny

13. Hugh Cooney

12. Ciarán Frawley

11. Jordan Larmour

10. Harry Byrne

9. Fintan Gunne

1. Jack Boyle

2. Gus McCarthy

3. Thomas Clarkson

4. Brian Deeny

5. Diarmuid Mangan

6. Alex Soroka

7. Scott Penny

8. Max Deegan (Captain)

Replacements:

16. John McKee

17. Jerry Cahir

18. Rabah Slimani

19. RG Snyman

20. Josh Ericson

21. Luke McGrath

22. Charlie Tector

23. Ruben Moloney

Referee: Morne Ferreira (SARU).