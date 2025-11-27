Ciarán Frawley and Hugh Cooney form Leinster’s midfield pairing, while Joshua Kenny continues on the wing after scoring two tries against Zebre Parma in the province’s most recent league fixture last month.
Josh Ericson set for Leinster debut against Dragons
RECENT ACADEMY ADDITION Josh Ericson is set to make his senior debut for Leinster in their URC clash away at the Dragons on Friday night (7:45pm, TG4/Premier Sports 1).
Back row Ericson, a native of Skerries, Co. Dublin, has been named on the bench for Leo Cullen’s side.
Max Deegan will captain the eastern province from number eight and is joined in the starting back row by Alex Soroka and Scott Penny.
Fintan Gunne has been named at scrum-half with Harry Byrne outside him at out-half.
Ciarán Frawley and Hugh Cooney form Leinster’s midfield pairing, while Joshua Kenny continues on the wing after scoring two tries against Zebre Parma in the province’s most recent league fixture last month.
Leinster (v Dragons)
15. Jimmy O’Brien
14. Joshua Kenny
13. Hugh Cooney
12. Ciarán Frawley
11. Jordan Larmour
10. Harry Byrne
9. Fintan Gunne
1. Jack Boyle
2. Gus McCarthy
3. Thomas Clarkson
4. Brian Deeny
5. Diarmuid Mangan
6. Alex Soroka
7. Scott Penny
8. Max Deegan (Captain)
Replacements:
16. John McKee
17. Jerry Cahir
18. Rabah Slimani
19. RG Snyman
20. Josh Ericson
21. Luke McGrath
22. Charlie Tector
23. Ruben Moloney
Referee: Morne Ferreira (SARU).
