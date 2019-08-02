This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland U21 pair in line for loan moves to Sweden

Ipswich Town have sent Aaron Drinan and Barry Cotter on trial to Gais, a second-tier club in Gothenburg.

By Paul Dollery Friday 2 Aug 2019, 3:12 PM
29 minutes ago 889 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4750970
Aaron Drinan and Barry Cotter have both been involved in the Ireland U21 set-up this year.
Image: INPHO
Image: INPHO

AARON DRINAN AND Barry Cotter have both gone on trial at a Swedish club with a view to making loan moves from Ipswich Town.

The League of Ireland graduates have linked up with Gothenburg-based outfit Gais, who play in the second division of Swedish football.

Neither Drinan nor Cotter appear to be in Ipswich manager Paul Lambert’s plans, as the Tractor Boys get set to embark on the club’s first season in England’s third tier for 62 years.

While the first-team squad was on a pre-season tour of Germany, the Irish pair were playing for the Ipswich U23 side last week, with Drinan scoring in a 2-1 win against non-league team Lowestoft Town.

Drinan, who has yet to make a senior appearance for Ipswich, was brought to Portman Road by Mick McCarthy in January 2018 following a spell with Waterford.

Having returned to Waterford on loan ahead of the 2019 SSE Airtricity League season, the 21-year-old striker scored seven times before heading back to Ipswich at the end of June.

The Corkman, who has won five Ireland U21 caps this year, previously had a loan spell with English National League club Sutton United.

Cotter, a versatile defender who hails from Clare, also joined Ipswich in January 2018. He was given his debut by Mick McCarthy in a Championship win over Barnsley the following April, but didn’t feature at all for the first-team last season.

Although he has yet to make an appearance for the Ireland U21s, the 20-year-old former Limerick player was named in Stephen Kenny’s squad for the European Championship qualifier against Luxembourg in March.

Drinan and Cotter are both contracted to Ipswich Town until the summer of 2021. 

