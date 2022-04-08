Drogheda late show leaves Bohemians frustrated

DROGHEDA UNITED secured an unexpected point against Bohemians to extend their unbeaten streak to four games and leave Keith Long wondering how his team did not claim all three points.

Buoyed by their midweek victory over Sligo Rovers, Bohs took an early lead through Dawson Devoy’s penalty. However, they failed to add to that despite a one-sided second half in which Drogheda goalkeeper Sam Long was not overworked.

Substitute Dean Williams’ 87th-minute equaliser sent the majority of the crowd home happy. It was his third of the season and his importance to United grows with every passing game.

The hosts made three changes from Monday’s match in Ballybofey. Andrew Quinn, Sean Roughan and Chris Lyons were introduced to the starting XI. Ryan Brennan — Drogheda’s returning goalscorer against Harps — was again kept in reserve.

Advertisement

Liam Burt’s return to form has proved timely for a Bohemians side who have underwhelmed in the opening weeks of the campaign. The Scot has struck twice in their last two outings, his most recent being the winner in Tuesday’s win over Sligo.

That was just a second win of the season for the Gypsies and they arrived at United Park in confident mood. They twice beat Drogheda last term but both those victories arrived at Dalymount Park, managing just one point on Boyneside.

However, Burt netted three times against Drogheda last season meaning his recent hot streak may have arrived at the perfect moment. Long brought in Max Murphy and Dawson Devoy for Rory Feely and Jordan Flores.

Devoy handed Bohs the lead after James Clarke was adjudged to have handled inside his own area. The midfielder sent his penalty low to Long’s left. It was no less than Bohs deserved after a good start.

Drogheda hit back, however. James Talbot saved with his leg as Georgie Poynton’s volley looked destined for the corner. Then Darragh Nugent was denied by a fingertip save.

The second half began as the first had, with Bohemians enjoying the better of things. However, this time Drogheda failed to edge their way back into it. The visitors totally dominated.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Burt forced Long to save and Jordan Flores tried his luck too. Promise Omochere twice almost got on the end of Kris Twardek deliveries from the byline. Grant Horton glanced a header wide too.

But Williams had the final say on proceedings. His late effort found the corner in United’s only attack of the second half. The draw was hardly deserved and wholly unexpected.

Drogheda United: Sam Long; Andrew Quinn, Sean Roughan, Keith Cowan (Evan Weir, 77), Dane Massey; Gary Deegan, James Clarke; Georgie Poynton, Darragh Nugent (Ryan Brennan, 61), Dayle Rooney (Dylan Grimes, 69); Chris Lyons (Dean Williams, 61).

Bohemians: James Talbot; Max Murphy, Grant Horton (Rory Feely, 89), Ciaran Kelly, Tyreke Wilson; Ali Coote (Jordan Flores, 70), Conor Levingston, Dawson Devoy; Kris Twardek (Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe, 80), Promise Omochere, Liam Burt.

Referee: Paul McLaughlin