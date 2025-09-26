Mullen’s goal sees Derry take a point at Drogheda

Drogheda United 1

Derry City 1

Barry Landy reports from Sullivan & Lambe Park.

DARE KAREEM’S OPENER wasn’t enough to earn Drogheda United three points or deny Derry City the one they needed to extend Shamrock Rovers wait for a fifth Premier Division title in six years.

The men from Tallaght will have to wait a little longer for the inevitable. Having been there and done it – and with a lead so unassailable only mathematics and pedantics are holding them back now – they won’t mind the extra wait.

Kareem’s first half strike, a superb volley for his third goal in three home starts, had United in control. If there was a winner, they would have been deserving of it. Danny Mullen’s 54th minute goal proved enough to earn a point for the visitors at Sullivan & Lambe Park.

Drogheda reintroduced Conor Kane, Darragh Markey and on-loan Swansea City striker Josh Thomas to the starting XI.

Derry were not in action on Monday, but from their last outing – also against Shelbourne – they were without Alex Bannon and Dipo Akinyemi through injury. Both are expected to miss the remainder of the season.

Defender Sam Todd was absent from the matchday squad too, although Ronan Boyce did at least return from suspension.

When the visitors cleared a Drogheda free-kick, Kevin Doherty’s team recycled the ball to devastating effect. Shane Farrell’s ball into the area was chested down by Conor Keeley. That knock-down was perfect for Kareem to meet it, volleying through a crowd of players and past goalkeeper Brian Maher.

Dare Kareem had handed Drogheda the lead. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Before then Josh Thomas had a sight at goal, running onto Kareem’s flick on to good effect. Derry had some sighters from the boots of midfielders O’Reilly and Diallo.

Their equaliser came nine minutes after the restart. Drogheda conceded possession in midfield and the visitors worked it superbly – through O’Reilly and Michael Duffy – out to the left flank, where the very impressive wing-back Brandon Fleming took control.

He cut onto his right foot and curled a shot, saved by Luke Dennison but Mullen reacted quickest to turn in the loose ball.

There was no Hoops favour but nor was their much fortune for either side as they chased a winner. They both hit the woodwork – Drogheda through Warren Davis and Derry via Mullen again, denied his second after beating the goalkeeper with a well-hit shot.

A point keeps Drogheda’s European dream alive and means that mathematically at least, there is still a title race. Rovers will win it, just not this week.

DROGHEDA UNITED: Luke Dennison; James Bolger, Conor Keeley, Andrew Quinn; Owen Lambe, Ryan Brennan, Shane Farrell (Luke Heeney, 65), Conor Kane; Darragh Markey; Josh Thomas (Jack Stretton, 87), Dare Kareem (Warren Davis, 70).

DERRY CITY: Brian Maher; Hayden Cann, Mark Connolly (Cameron Dummigan, 79), Jamie Stott; Ronan Boyce, Sadou Diallo, Carl Winchester, Brandon Fleming; Adam O’Reilly, Michael Duffy; Danny Mullen (Gavin Whyte, 86).

Referee: Rob Harvey.