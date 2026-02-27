Drogheda United to pay full cost of flare damage to Oriel Park pitch

DROGHEDA UNITED HAVE confirmed that they will cover the full cost of the flare damage to Dundalk’s pitch at Oriel Park.

The club also says that it accepts the sanctions imposed by the Independent Disciplinary Committee of the FAI, including the €15,000 fine, the four-match away supporter ban, and the prohibition on supporters attending away fixtures against their Louth rivals for the remainder of the 2026 season.

The fallout to last Friday’s derby has been stark, with Minister for Sport Patrick O’Donovan pausing all League of Ireland clubs’ funding for astro turf projects and decrying “a plague on all their houses” for the actions of people he labelled “gougers” and “hooligans”.

Advertisement

The Minister sought a meeting with FAI chief executive David Courell and League of Ireland director Mark Scanlon on Wednesday to hear of their plans to stamp out the use of pyro around the country.

Funding was later restored last night after the punishments imposed on Drogheda were announced, and the club also confirmed that “following an internal review, a number of individuals were found to have engaged in negative fan behaviour and have been sanctioned by the club”.

Ahead of tonight’s Premier Division game at home to Shelbourne, the club issued the following statement:” Drogheda United FC would like to thank the Independent Disciplinary Committee of the FAI for hearing our case in full.

“We fully accept the sanctions imposed, including the €15,000 fine, the four-match away supporter ban, and the prohibition on our supporters attending fixtures at Oriel Park for the remainder of the 2026 season.

“The events that occurred are deeply regrettable and Drogheda United FC is currently working closely with Dundalk FC regarding the necessary pitch repairs, and we will be covering the full cost of the damage caused.

“Following an internal review, a number of individuals were found to have engaged in negative fan behaviour and have been sanctioned by the club. We will continue to work with Dundalk FC and An Garda Síochána during this investigation.

We also wish to reiterate that Drogheda United operates a strict and newly updated Zero Tolerance Policy at Sullivan and Lambe Park. The possession, use, or throwing of pyrotechnics — or any behaviour that endangers others — will not be tolerated under any circumstances. Individuals found to be in breach of stadium regulations will face immediate and severe consequences, including stadium bans and further action where appropriate.

“Our supporters are the heartbeat of this football club. The overwhelming majority represent Drogheda United with pride, passion and respect. We now ask everyone associated with the club to come together, stand united, and get fully behind the team for tonight’s game.”