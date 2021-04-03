BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 3°C Saturday 3 April 2021
Advertisement

Point apiece as Drogheda bite back to hold high-flying Finn Harps

Karl O’Sullivan and Mark Doyle scored the goals at Drogheda’s Head in the Game Park.

Alan Foley Reports from Head in the Game Park.
By Alan Foley Saturday 3 Apr 2021, 8:27 PM
1 hour ago 603 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5400340
The goal-scorers, Finn Harps' Karl O'Sullivan and Mark Doyle of Drogheda, in action.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
The goal-scorers, Finn Harps' Karl O'Sullivan and Mark Doyle of Drogheda, in action.
The goal-scorers, Finn Harps' Karl O'Sullivan and Mark Doyle of Drogheda, in action.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Drogheda United 1

Finn Harps 1

FINN HARPS AND Drogheda United can both be content enough with a point apiece following their 1-1 draw at the Head in the Game Park this evening.

Having won two from two beforehand, the result leaves Harps level on points and goal difference with Sligo Rovers and St Patrick’s Athletic at the summit of the Premier Division table, all three with identical records including goals scored. Having taken the lead, the Donegal team were pegged back.

Karl O’Sullivan scored a scrumptious opening goal in the 56th minute when he drove home from the edge of the penalty area as Drogheda struggled to clear a long throw-in from David Webster initially and then when Ethan Boyle headed back into the mix.

However, Mark Doyle was there to level it for Drogheda just six minutes later when he was on hand to tuck home from close range after James Brown had centered along the ground.

In the first meeting of the sides since the 2019 promotion-relegation play-off, which Harps edged on a 2-1 aggregate scoreline, Ollie Horgan’s team shaded the first half.

That said, they were always wary of the Co Louth outfit, who’d marked their return to the Premier Division with a 1-0 victory over Waterford two weeks’ ago.

Harps’ Adam Foley, fresh from three goals in his opening two fixtures, smashed a ball across the penalty area and David Odumosu’s six-yard line only for nobody to take up the invitation.

Odumosu was called into action for the first time on the half-hour when he got his hands behind a shot from Foley on the turn, with Barry McNamee having played the pass into the area.

From a Gary Deegan pass, Doyle, at the other end, got past Boyle, who lost his footing, to get away down the Drogheda inside-left channel and Mark Anthony McGinley in the Harps goal stood firm to save.

Former Harps full-back Daniel O’Reilly put his body on the line late to block from Shane McEleney late in the half, which ended 0-0.

Doyle came close again on 52 minutes when he headed right at McGinley from a Ronan Murray delivery.

drogheda-supporters-celebrate-their-side-scoring-a-goal Drogheda supporters celebrate their side scoring a goal. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

O’Sullivan then smashed Harps in front 11 minutes into the second half before Drogheda got back on terms when Doyle got off the mark for the season from close range.

With their sails bellowing, Tim Clancy’s team weren’t afraid to throw men forward, with the flat back four introduced at the break stiffening their numbers in the engine room.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Harps squealed for a spot kick with six minutes left when Kosovar Sadiki appeared to be pulled by Hugh Douglas from Ryan Shanley’s free in. Referee Adriano Reale waved play on.

Poor set-piece deliveries hampered the chance of a winner for either team and the closest either came was when McEleney had to be alert in injury time, to divert away another dangerous ball from Brown.

Drogheda United: David Odumosu; James Brown, Hugh Douglas, Daniel O’Reilly, Dane Massey, Conor Kane; Gary Deegan, Jake Hyland (Darragh Markey 62), Ronan Murray (Luke Heeney 74); Dinny Corcoran, Mark Doyle. 

Finn Harps: Mark Anthony McGinley; Ethan Boyle, Kosovar Sadiki, Shane McEleney, Dave Webster; Mark Coyle, Will Seymore; Karl O’Sullivan (Sean Boyd 81), Mark Russell, Barry McNamee (Tony McNamee 89); Adam Foley (Ryan Shanley 81). 

Referee: Adriano Reale

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Alan Foley  / Reports from Head in the Game Park.
@alanfoley79
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie