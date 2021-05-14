Newly-promoted Drogheda record big win over early season pace-setters St Pat's

Drogheda 3

St Pat’s 1

FIRST-HALF GOALS FROM Dane Massey and Mark Doyle sent Drogheda on their way in a crucial 3-1 win over early-season pace-setters St Pat’s this evening.

An even opening ten minutes saw Drogheda edge things ever so slightly with a number of set-piece deliveries from Jake Hyland allowing them to rid any early nerves and settle well into the game.

Drogheda continued to push forward and press up on the Saints, and their pressure paid off on 20 minutes with a sublime free-kick from Massey giving Drogheda the lead.

Massey whipped a fantastic left-footed effort from the edge of the box up and over the wall and into the top corner of the net, leaving Vitezslav Jaros rooted to the spot.

St Pat’s were working tirelessly and enjoying a lot of the ball but struggled to find that final pass as they went in search of a leveller. The commanding presence of Conor Kane and Daniel O’Reilly at the back giving Tim Clancy’s side the confidence to push forward in attack.

Drogheda United fans watch the game from outside the stadium. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Doyle doubled the home side’s lead moments before the break with an unstoppable effort from distance. The evergreen Gary Deegan robbed St Pat’s from possession before sending Doyle free on the left wing. Doyle darted towards goal before cutting in and launching a blistering effort past Jaros, and double Drogheda’s lead at the break.

Lee Desmond and Billy King had efforts close to goal on the hour mark but David Odomusu was equal to them both with good saves keeping St Pat’s at bay.

Super sub Nahum Melvin-Lambert got one back for the visitors inside the last ten minutes. A poor clearance from O’Reilly was headed right back into the box for the towering young striker. Melvin-Lambert took the ball at his feet before turning on the spot and poking past Odomusu to claw one back and give St Pat’s a lifeline.

The hope was short-lived with 20-year-old Jordan Adeyemo showing his eye for goal wonderfully with a goal against the run of play to wrap up the points for the newly promoted side.

Drogheda’s Mark Doyle with Chris Forrester of St Pat's. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

James Brown broke clear into the box only to see his shot blocked with Adeyomo capitalising on the follow up firing his drive past Jaros and all but seal the three points for the home side.

The win moves Clancy’s newly-promoted side into fourth place while the Saints remain in second place.

Drogheda United: David Odumosu; James Brown, Conor Kane, Daniel O’Reilly, Dane Massey; Darragh Markey (Jordan Adeyemo 75), Gary Deegan, Luke Heeney (James Clarke 70), Jake Hyland (Ronan Murray 63); Mark Doyle, Chris Lyons

St. Pats: Vitezslav Jaros; Ian Bermingham, Sam Bone (Ben McCormack 70), Lee Desmond; Chris Forrester, Billy King, Jamie Lennon (Nahum Melvin-Lambert 79), Alfie Lewis, John Mountney; Ronan Coughlan, Matty Smith.