Chris Forrester stars as St Pat's overcome Drogheda

Drogheda 1

St Patrick’s Athletic 3

Barry Landy reports from United Park

CHRIS FORRESTER fired St Patrick’s Athletic to a third straight victory as they continued their recent dominance over Drogheda United with a deserved 3-1 victory at Weavers Park.

The midfielder notched his seventh and eighth career goals against United to hand Tim Clancy’s team a half-time lead. His strikes came either side of Dylan Grimes’ equaliser.

Eoin Doyle’s injury-time goal sealed a deserved win for the Saints who are now unbeaten in seven matches against the Drogs, winning six of those games.

Advertisement

Following on from victories against UCD and Cork, this win is the result of a team growing in confidence. Their run of form comes at the perfect time too, just ahead of Friday’s Dublin derby against league leaders Bohemians.

The home side were missing manager Kevin Doherty following his sending off at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium last Friday but their win there underlined his unfancied team’s ability to beat anyone in the division, regardless of status.

They could do nothing to stop St Pat’s continue their recent fine form, however. Forrester’s two first-half goals, either side of a Grimes equaliser, and then sub Doyle’s strike ensured Tim Clancy’s team made it nine points from nine available since the international break.

Jay McGrath flicked Jamie Lennon’s cross onto the arm of Jarlath Jones and referee Kevin O’Sullivan showed no hesitation in awarding the spot kick.

Forrester’s effort from 12 yards proved too much for goalkeeper Colin McCabe. The Pat’s stalwart has hit four goals since the international break.

Grimes was well placed to finish after Freddie Draper’s run into Pat’s territory was halted just inside the area. The ball fell his way and he produced a composed finish. The visitors from Inchicore soon reassumed control.

After Colin McCabe saved from Jamie McClelland, the ball was worked to Forrester. He deftly turned away from his man and left Colin McCabe stranded with a shot into the bottom corner.

In the midst of five minutes of injury time, and with Drogheda pushing men forward in search of a leveller, Doyle rounded McCabe and scored to send the sizeable away contingent from Inchicore home very happy indeed.

Drogheda United: Colin McCabe; Luke Heeney (Warren Davis, 81), Elicha Ahui, Conor Keeley, Jarlath Jones; Gary Deegan, Ryan Brennan; Aaron McNally (Michael Leddy, 57), Dylan Grimes, Dayle Rooney; Freddie Draper.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Dean Lyness; Sam Curtis, Joe Redmond (Noah Lewis, 64), Jay McGrath, Anto Breslin; Jamie Lennon, Chris Forrester, Thijs Timmermans (Adam Murphy, 77), Jamie McClelland Thomas Lonergan (Eoin Doyle, 64), Jake Mulraney (Mark Doyle, 23).

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan