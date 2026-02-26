Drogheda United hit with ‘record sanctions’ following Louth derby pyrotechnics

DROGHEDA UNITED HAVE been hit with record sanctions including a €15,000 fine and four-match supporter ban for away games following their controversial Louth derby clash with Dundalk last Friday.

A number of flares were thrown from the away section which left areas of the Oriel Park pitch burned and in need of repair, while a 12-year-old boy also sustained injuries.

The FAI confirmed on Thursday evening that an independent disciplinary committee has imposed a €15,000 fine on Drogheda United, as well as a ban on the club’s supporters attending their next four away fixtures, and a ban on their supporters attending all fixtures at Oriel Park for the remainder of the 2026 season.

Advertisement

A joint statement from the League of Ireland and the FAI described the penalties as “record sanctions”.

These significant sanctions have been deemed necessary by the Independent Disciplinary Committee considering the magnitude of the incident.

“While this incident and the use of pyrotechnics are carried out by a minority of supporters, these unacceptable events cannot be repeated in future and have no place in the League of Ireland.”

Dundalk had only laid a new astroturf surface ahead of this Premier Division season, as well as upgrading their floodlights after benefitting from a €500,000 grant from government.

The Sports Minister Patrick O’Donovan, who attended the game, slammed the incident, describing the scenes as “gougerism and thuggery,” and demanded that the league and the FAI get to grips with “hooliganism” among fans.