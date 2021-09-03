Crossbar denies O'Reilly as Drogheda held scoreless by Sligo

Drogheda United 0

Sligo Rovers 0

Brendan Graham reports

DROGHEDA UNITED AND Sligo played out a scoreless draw this evening in Head in the Game Park in a game where chances were few and far between.

Sligo enjoyed most of the first half possession putting plenty of pressure on the home side at the back but not giving Odumosu too much to worry about between the posts.

Drogheda were busier in the second half as they upped the intensity and tempo in their play in search of the game’s opener.

The best chance of the game fell to Daniel O’Reilly who saw his headed effort in the closing stages crash back off the crossbar.

The early action was dominated by both sets of midfield players with a real battle unfolding from the off as the two sides tried to gain an early foothold.

The first real talking point came on fifteen minutes when Rob Harvey waved away a strong penalty claim from Walter Figueira close to goal. Figueira’s first touch allowed him to tuck the ball closely into his feet before seemingly being shoved over by Hyland as he looked to nick the ball away from danger. Referee Harvey wasn’t interested and waved away the claim with no hesitation.

Luke Heeney competes with David Cawley Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Moments later and Drogheda were under pressure again. A poor clearance from Conor Kane saw the ball fall straight to the feet of Cawley on the edge of the box who found Andre Wright with a deft touch to his left. Wright did well to turn and get his shot away but fantastic pressure from Joe Redmond was enough to put Wright off to send the ball well wide.

Sligo enjoyed the majority of the early possession limiting the hosts to very little with Morahan and Figueira probing dangerously in search of the opener.

Odumosu had to be sharp on the half hour mark to parry away a powerful drive from distance by Robbie McCourt. Odumosu having plenty more to do than McGinty early on.

Drogheda had to wait until the thirty fifth minute for their first real chance of the game with Daniel O’Reilly hitting a decent free kick towards goal and causing McGinty to scramble across goal to see it past the post.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Sligo started the second half just as they finished the first in terms of the pace and intensity they brought to the game. Wright and McDonnell linked up well just before the hour mark with McDonnell’s driving effort curling just inches wide of Odumosu’s post. Sligo getting closer and closer to breaking the deadlock.

The absence of Chris Lyons was telling for Drogheda with Tim Clancy’s side struggling to gain a foothold in possession on the attack with chances limited overall. Their performance did improve as the second half progressed in terms of intensity and more of a foothold in the game but their final ball let them down throughout.

With just ten minutes remaining Drogheda should have taken the lead from a set piece. A floating corner from Ronan Murray was met with a powerful header by Daniel O’Reilly only for the defenders header to come crashing back off the top of the bar and away from danger after a scramble from the Sligo defence.

Drogheda United: David Odumosu; James Brown, Joe Redmond, Dan O’Reilly, Conor Kane; Luke Heeney, Killian Phillips, Jake Hyland (Ronan Murray 46), Darragh Markey (James Clarke 85); Mark Doyle, Jordan Adeyemo (Ahu Obhakhan 86)

Sligo Rovers: Ed McGinty; Garry Buckley, Lewis Banks, John Mahon, Robbie McCourt; Ryan De Vries Mark Byrne (81), Walter Figeuira, David Cawley, Adam McDonnell, Niall Morahan (Seamus Keogh 76); Andre Wright (Johnny Kenny 76)