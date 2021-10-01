Membership : Access or Sign Up
Friday 1 October 2021
Alfie Lewis' brilliant last-gasp winner gives St Pat's all the points in Drogheda

What a hit.

By Barry Landy Friday 1 Oct 2021, 10:28 PM
22 minutes ago
Alfie Lewis wheels away after scoring the late, great winner.
Image: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO
Image: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO

Drogheda United 0

St Patrick’s Athletic 1

Barry Landy reports from United Park

ALFIE LEWIS’ BRILLIANT last-gasp winner capped a memorable night for St Patrick’s Athletic as they saw off Drogheda United at Head In the Game Park.

Stephen O’Donnell’s team were keen to bounce back after last week’s disappointing, late loss to Shamrock Rovers. Once again in front of the live TV cameras, there was late drama, but this time Pats swapped despair for delight.

Lewis’ second goal of the season flew into the top corner. Pat’s had worked the ball to him on the edge of the area in the final minute of injury time.

In a game where chances were at a premium, especially for the first hour, it will please Stephen O’Donnell immensely that they travel back from Boyneside with three points.

Mark Doyle drove into the visitor’s area early on. When he hit his shot, Paddy Barrett was close by to snuff it out. Chris Forrester dragged a shot wide at the other end in Pat’s only real sight of goal in the first half.

A sprightly opening to the second half saw the Saints go close. Sam Bone’s cross was met by Ronan Coughlan. The striker failed to add to his seven league goals this term as his header was straight at David Odumosu.

The young United stopper and team-mate Killian Phillips were both selected for the Republic of Ireland’s Under 21 squad on Friday. Regular visitors to United Park, or more recently stream watchers anyway, will know those call-ups are fully justified.

Pat’s themselves had a young starlet at the centre of much of their good play. Darragh Burns was a constant threat throughout. He burst past Conor Kane on the right and laid off for Forrester. Joe Redmond was well positioned to block.

Sub Ben McCormack should have scored with a header from fellow replacement Billy King’s cross. The Scot was excellent when he came on. But Lewis managed to win it at the death.

Drogheda United: David Odumosu; Joe Redmond, Dan O’Reilly, Dane Massey; James Brown, Luke Heeney (Ronan Murray, 82), Killian Phillips, Conor Kane; James Clarke (Darragh Markey, 56); Mark Doyle, Jordan Adeyemo (Chris Lyons, 57).

St Patrick’s Athletic: Viteslav Jaros; Sam Bone; Paddy Barrett, James Abankwah (Lee Desmond 64), Shane Griffin; Jamie Lennon (Kryian Nwoko, 87), Alfie Lewis; Darragh Burns, Chris Forrester (Ben McCormack, 73), Mattie Smith; Ronan Coughlan (Billy King, 73).

Referee: Damien MacGraith (Mayo).

Barry Landy
