Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Friday 6 May 2022
Advertisement

Young guns impress as Pats ease past hapless Drogs to move third

Tim Clancy handed a shock start to 16-year-old Sam Curtis while two 19-year-olds, Darragh Burns and Kyle Robinson, found the net.

By Barry Landy Friday 6 May 2022, 11:03 PM
38 minutes ago 320 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5757194
Darragh Burns was among the scorers for the visitors.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Darragh Burns was among the scorers for the visitors.
Darragh Burns was among the scorers for the visitors.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Drogheda United 0

St Patrick’s Athletic 4

Barry Landy reports from Head In The Game Park

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC took advantage of Dundalk’s slip-up to move into third in the Premier Division with a four-goal thrashing of a hapless Drogheda United at Head In The Game Park.

The hosts, who welcomed ex-boss Tim Clancy and a host of former players back to the Windmill Road venue, had no answer to a Pats performance that was the perfect riposte after their own four-goal defeat to the league leaders a week ago.

It was a match that will be remembered for the impact of some of The Saints’ younger squad members. Clancy handed a shock start to 16-year-old Sam Curtis at right back and just four minutes had been played when 19-year-old Darragh Burns struck the opener.

Eoin Doyle and Billy King struck either side of half-time, and Kyle Robinson had the final say. At 19, he was introduced with five minutes to play for a Saints debut. 30 seconds later, he wheeled away in delight having scored his first St Pat’s goal.

The visitors were full value for their victory, delivering a comprehensive performance that only the appearance of a drone flying overheard early in the second half could briefly halt. It didn’t disrupt their game much upon the restart, however. They hit two more goals to see off their hosts.

Burns headed in early on when King stood up a cross from the left touchline early on. United stopper Sam Long was left stranded.

Pats were full value for their lead, with Drogheda offering virtually nothing in as one-sided a game as there has been at the same venue all season long. King saw a shot saved by Long as they pressed.

Doyle notched his fifth of the season when latching onto the excellent Ben McCormack’s pass. He beat the offside flag and the Drogheda backline and coolly slotted a shot past Long.

Early in the second half, the drone stopped play for over five minutes – appearing above the pitch on three separate occasions. Upon the resumption, King fired in at the end of a brilliant move with Chris Forrester the playmaker in chief.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Teen Robinson was on the pitch for 30 seconds when he turned in Burns’ cross. It capped a perfect night for The Saints, with youth – and no small sprinkling of experience via Forrester and Doyle – at the forefront of everything good they produced.

United have now shipped four goals in back-to-back matches which will be a huge concern to Kevin Doherty.

Drogheda United: Sam Long; Georgie Poynton (Evan Weir, 46), Andrew Quinn, Sean Roughan, Dane Massey; Gary Deegan, Luke Heeney (James Clarke, 46), Ryan Brennan (Darragh Nugent, 76); Dylan Grimes (Victor Arong, 85), Dayle Rooney; Chris Lyons (Dean Williams, 26).

St Patrick’s Athletic: Joseph Anang; Sam Curtis, Joe Redmond, Tom Grivosti (Ian Bermingham, 70), Anto Breslin; Chris Forrester (Jamie McClelland, 76), Adam O’Reilly; Darragh Burns, Ben McCormack (Kyle Robinson, 85), Billy King (Mark Doyle, 70); Eoin Doyle (Tunde Owolabi, 76)

Referee: John McLoughlin

About the author:

About the author
Barry Landy
@BarryLandyDITB

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie