Adeyemo springs from Drogheda bench to kill off spirited Longford

Drogheda United 4

Longford Town 1

Brendan Graham reports from Head in the Game Park

TWO GOALS IN each half for Drogheda United saw them comfortably defeat Longford Town 4-1 this evening at Head in the Game Park.

Chris Lyons did well to direct the first chance of the game on target but couldn’t get enough power behind it to trouble Steacy in the Longford goal.

Lyons went close again moments later glancing a corner just wide of the post from a corner.

Drogheda were looking dangerous on the break but the towering Michael McDonnell at the back for Longford was dealing with the early pressure well.

Ronan Murray whipped a free kick towards goal from the edge of the box and somehow beat Lee Steacy at the near post with his effort nestling into the top corner.

On the stroke of half time Drogheda doubled their lead courtesy of Mark Doyle. Killian Phillips showed great spirit to win the ball back and find James Brown to his right. Brown played a quick through ball to Mark Doyle inside the box who turned and shot first time past Steacy once more.

The half-time break did Longford the world of good and in the early stages of the second half they were a team with far more confidence and belief in their own ability despite trailing by two.

With the second half just eight minutes old they had a goal back through Aaron Dobbs.

Dobbs was lurking in the box waiting to meet the cross from the left by Callum Thompson and poked the ball past David Odumosu to give the visitors a lifeline.

Minutes after the goal, Daire Doyle introduced striker Rob Manley into the game and he was fantastic from his first run onto the pitch.

The striker showed for every ball with a real intent and sharpness and went close with a number of efforts in search of the equaliser.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Drogheda to their credit, though, despite facing a spirited effort from Longford in the second half, never panicked. They sealed the victory through super sub Jordan Adeyemo. The towering youngster scored a brace in the last five minutes to seal a well deserved victory for the hosts.

Another Adeyemo goal, another brilliant Drogheda performance 🙌



What a season it's been for the Drogs so far!



FT | @DroghedaUnited 4-1 @LongfordTownFC



Sign up 📺 | https://t.co/IBZkINEa20#WATCHLOI | #LOI pic.twitter.com/VStsdnHVZG — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) May 24, 2021

Drogheda United: David Odumosu; James Brown, Conor Kane, Daniel O’Reilly, Dane Massey; Darragh Markey (Ryan O’Shea 88′), Gary Deegan, Mark Doyle, Killian Phillips; Ronan Murray (James Clarke 76′), Chris Lyons (Jordan Adeyemo 84′)

Longford Town: Lee Steacy; Paddy Kirk, Michael McDonnell (Dean Byrne 87′), Aaron O’Driscoll, Dean Zambra (Aaron Bolger 76′), Callum Thompson, Dylan Grimes, Aodh Dervin; Aaron Dobbs, Conor Davis (Rob Manley 54′), Karl Chambers (Aaron McNally 45′)

Referee: Damien MacGraith