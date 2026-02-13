Drogheda climb up to Premier Division summit after second straight win

Drogheda United 2

Waterford 0

Barry Landy reports from Sullivan & Lambe Park

DROGHEDA UNITED HAVE begun this season like a side intent on making up for their European disappointment of last season as a second straight victory propelled them to top spot in the nascent Premier Division table.

Postponements at Tolka Park and even earlier in the day at Richmond Park meant that for the second week in a row, Virgin Media had to make a change to their scheduled programming. Just one of two fixtures going ahead in the top-flight, Sullivan & Lambe Park welcomed the television cameras at late notice.

United were unchanged from their opening night win away in Galway while Jon Daly made just one alteration from the side that faced Shelbourne seven days earlier. Samuel Glenfield replaced Cian Barrett.

Kevin Doherty was proved fully justified in making no changes to the side that started against Galway United at Eamonn Deacy Park last week, despite substitute Jago Godden scoring their late winner.

He remained on the bench and watched on as United roared into a two-goal lead within 10 minutes.

Their 92nd minute winner out west on opening night had left supporters waiting and waiting for a breakthrough. There was no such issue on Boyneside, as Shane Farrell scored a stunning volley after just two minutes of play.

Conor Keeley’s headed was itself headed off the line by Portuguese defender Benny Couto but the ball fell kindly for Farrell who met it first time and expertly volleyed the dropping ball back towards goal. It found the top corner, leaving Stephen McMullan with no chance.

Inside 10 minutes, United were two goals to the good. Edwin Agbaje ran onto Thomas Oluwa’s low cross but when the ball squirmed away from him, Mark Doyle assumed responsibility.

The returning hero scored the first goal of his second Drogheda United spell – his 51st for the club in total – to put Kevin Doherty’s side in total control.

Waterford, with seven-season Drogheda stalwart Luke Heeney in their ranks these days, took a long while to get going and had it all to do once Drogheda were ahead. They were clean sheet specialists last term and Padraig Amond, the Blues goalscoring talisman, hardly had a sniff.

Only Conor Carty’s shot – blocked superbly by Conor Keeley – threatened the Drogheda goal in the first half.

The hosts looked more likely after the break, in fact. Doyle should have scored his second, having jinked past two defenders on receipt of Brandon Kavanagh’s pass. McMullan had other ideas however.

Substitute Dare Kareem might have scored their third goal himself late in the piece, but on the break, the bustling striker shot just wide of the upright. That arrived second after another replacement – Cian Barrett –blasted a 35-yard strike against the crossbar at the other end.

Had that gone in, the ending may have played out quite differently. But Waterford deserved little from the game and Drogheda saw it out comfortably. It’s a fine start for Doherty’s side.

Drogheda United: Luke Dennison; Leo Burney (James Bolger, 56), Conor Keeley, Andrew Quinn; Edwin Agbaje, Shane Farrell (Jago Godden, 65), Ethan O’Brien, Conor Kane; Brandon Kavanagh; Mark Doyle, Thomas Oluwa (Dare Kareem, 78).

Waterford: Stephen McMullan; Luke Heeney, John Mahon, Hayden Cann, Benny Couto; Samuel Glenfield (Cian Barrett, 68), Evan McLaughlin (Trae Bailey Coyle, 68); Tommy Lonergan, Conan Noonan, Conor Carty (Jorgen Voilas, 63); Padraig Amond.

Referee: Aaron O’Dowd