Dublin looking to redress balance in one-sided rivalry with Kilkenny

GIVEN THE OFF-season departures and the need for new blood, nobody was expecting Micheál Donoghue’s reign as Dublin senior hurling manager to start with a bang.

The 2017 All-Ireland winning manager has a rebuilding project on his hands in the capital, as the Sky Blues seek a spark to help them challenge at the top table.

In recent years, the Dubs have found themselves firmly cemented in ninth place in hurling’s grand pecking order; unable to match the big guns consistently, but too strong for the chasing pack of Westmeath, Laois and Antrim.

Even after three rounds of the 2023 Allianz Hurling League in Division 1B, the Dubs appear to have assumed their apparent-natural place: clear of the Saffrons and O’Moore County, but trailing the favourites.

After falling to Tipperary in round three, Donoghue and Co will be looking for a scalp this weekend when they travel to UPMC Nowlan Park.

A one-sided rivalry

Dublin’s recent record against Kilkenny makes for grim reading. In the last 11 matches between the counties – all of which have been in the league or championship – the Cats have won every single time, with the average winning margin in those games being over eight points.

The reality facing Dublin hurling is that they are going nowhere fast if they do not begin to hold their own against the Noresiders.

In contrast, the tale of the tape suggests they give as good as they get against the other powers in Leinster. Galway have suffered championship defeats at the hands of Dublin in 2019 and 2021, while Wexford fell to a home loss last summer.

As much as anything else, the psychological hang-up associated with playing against a team in black and amber is significant. And Dubs defender Paddy Smyth acknowledged as much last September, reflecting on their 0-17 to 3-25 home defeat to Kilkenny in the 2022 Leinster Championship:

“In a packed-out Parnell against Kilkenny, it was just a very flat performance by us all. We didn’t respond to some setbacks in the game, some of the goals we conceded.

“It was a very disappointing performance from us against Kilkenny, as was the one in the league. I think it’s a mental thing, rather than physical or hurling-wise against them.”

Last May’s collapse against the Cats derailed Dublin’s season. JJ Delaney commented at full-time that Kilkenny had ‘broken Dublin’s spirit’ in the rout. After bursting out of the traps with three wins from three in the Leinster round-robin, the double-scores home loss put a shuddering halt to their momentum, and a final-round loss to Galway along with unfavourable results elsewhere eliminated them from the championship.

One suspects this weekend’s trip to Nowlan Park therefore takes on added significance. And a victory would offer this group far more than just two league points.

Lorraine O’Sullivan / INPHO Donoghue is in the first year of his tenure. Lorraine O’Sullivan / INPHO / INPHO

Donoghue’s rebuild

With Chris Crummey, Cian O’Callaghan and Liam Rushe stepping away from the panel in recent months, Donoghue had little choice other than to freshen things up this season.

And there have been promising signs thus far. The introductions of Paddy Doyle and Chris O’Leary in particular have yielded results, while the new manager has given Alex Considine scope to replicate his role with Kilmacud Crokes in the Dublin inside forward line.

Of course, Donoghue has not thrown the baby out with the bathwater. Donal Burke continues to establish himself as one of the top forwards in the game, with his 14-point haul against Tipp two weeks ago (0-7 from play) offering a reminder of his capabilities. Former All-Star Danny Sutcliffe remains a key ball-winner in the half-forward line.

Mixing youth and experience is by no means a revolutionary move, but Donoghue has a track record of finding the right balance. And the start of the season has been promising in that regard.

Nonetheless, results are needed along the way. And Sunday’s clash with their Leinster rivals is a must-win if they are to have any hope of qualifying for a Division 1 semi-final.

Added to that, the long-term benefit of overcoming Derek Lyng’s charges would be significant.

For any Leinster Championship team aspiring for silverware, cracking the Kilkenny conundrum is compulsory.

Davy Fitzgerald’s success in Wexford was fuelled by their resistance to their long-time tormentors.

Micheál Donoghue’s term as Galway boss yielded just one defeat at the hands of the Cats across five championship meetings.

He will know the importance of getting that right once more with Dublin.

