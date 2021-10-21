Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Thursday 21 October 2021
Dublin GAA unveil Argentina-like alternate jersey

The jersey will be available to purchase from tomorrow.

By The42 Team Thursday 21 Oct 2021, 4:13 PM
1 hour ago 2,997 Views 2 Comments
Dublin's new alternate jersey.
Image: Seb Daly/SPORTSFILE
Image: Seb Daly/SPORTSFILE

DUBLIN GAA HAVE unveiled a new alternate jersey which bears a resemblance to the design of Argentina’s traditional home soccer shirt.

The sky-blue and white-striped effort, manufactured by O’Neill’s, will be available from 9am tomorrow at Elverys stores.

Dublin have in recent years had a black alternate jersey in reserve, with the goalkeeper wearing white.

If needed — which is unlikely, given the colour scheme and the Dubs’ potential opponents in Leinster and beyond — the new piece of garb will be worn by both men’s and women’s teams in football and hurling/camogie.

