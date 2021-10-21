Dublin GAA unveil Argentina-like alternate jersey

DUBLIN GAA HAVE unveiled a new alternate jersey which bears a resemblance to the design of Argentina’s traditional home soccer shirt.

The sky-blue and white-striped effort, manufactured by O’Neill’s, will be available from 9am tomorrow at Elverys stores.

Dublin have in recent years had a black alternate jersey in reserve, with the goalkeeper wearing white.

If needed — which is unlikely, given the colour scheme and the Dubs’ potential opponents in Leinster and beyond — the new piece of garb will be worn by both men’s and women’s teams in football and hurling/camogie.

The new Dublin GAA alternate jersey will be available from @Elverys from 9am tomorrow morning! 👕#UpTheDubs pic.twitter.com/iWPBdEDakF — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) October 21, 2021

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella, and Gavan Casey discuss Ireland’s squad, women’s rugby reviews, and the Tadhg Beirne incident on The42 Rugby Weekly:

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud