Dublin: 11°C Sunday 25 October 2020
O'Callaghan and Bugler strike as Dublin sign off on league with Galway win

Dessie Farrell’s Dubs finish second in Division 1, a point behind champions Kerry.

By John Fallon Sunday 25 Oct 2020, 3:57 PM
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Dublin 2-15

Galway 0-15

ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS Dublin wrapped up their Allianz League campaign with a win at windy Pearse Stadium against a Galway side much improved from their hammering by Mayo last week.

There was little between the sides for most of the contest but Dublin struck for a couple of goals to seal the win.

Galway captain Johnny Heaney opted to take advantage of the strong wind in the opening half but they failed to build a lead in the opening quarter when the sides exchanged points three times.

Paul Conroy delivered all three for the Tribesmen, his first from a free and then two excellent points from distance from play.

Dean Rock responded to Conroy’s opening points with a free and one from play before Ciaran Kilkenny tied the sides for the third time after 16 minutes following some good passing.

Efforts from Adrian Varley and Rob Finnerty out two points between them for the first time after 19 minutes and while Paddy Small pulled back the deficit with an excellent score from the right, Galway opened up a goal lead with further points from Finnerty and Conroy.

Dublin didn’t panic. Paddy Small got another fine point and Con O’Callaghan and Rock struck to level the match.

But Galway went in leading by 0-9 to 0-7 at the interval when Conroy hit two more frees.

Galway, having introduced captain Shane Walsh and the experienced Gary Sice at the break, extended the lead to 0-12 to 0-8 after 46 minutes but then Paddy Small and Rock landed points before sub Sean Bugler blasted to the net and quickly added a point to lead by 1-11 to 0-12 going into the final quarter.

The impressive Paddy Small got his second point from a mark to take his tally to four and extend the lead to a goal before Jason Leonard cut the gap to two with seven minutes remaining.

Dublin never looked like letting it slip in the closing stages as Galway, vastly improved from their heavy defeat to Mayo, battled to the end but couldn’t get the goal they needed.

And it was Dublin who finished in style when O’Callaghan drilled low to the net after a fisted effort for a point came back off the right upright and he made no mistake with the rebound.

Scorers for Dublin: Con O’Callaghan 1-2 (0-1m), Dean Rock 0-6 (4f), Paddy Small 0-4 (2m), Sean Bugler 1-1, Ciaran Kilkenny 0-2.

Scorers for Galway: Paul Conroy 0-8 (6f), Robert Finnerty 0-2 (1f), Shane Walsh 0-1, Adrian Varley 0-1 (m) Gary O’Donnell 0-1, Liam Silke 0-1, Jason Leonard 0-1.

Dublin

1. Stephen Cluxton (Parnells)

2. Cian Murphy (Thomas Davis)
3. David Byrne (Naomh Olaf)
4. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala)

26. Eoin Murchan (Na Fianna)
5. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams)
7. Robert McDaid (Ballyboden St Endas)

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny)
25. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams)

20. Brian Howard (Raheny)
10. Eric Lowndes (St Peregrines)
11. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock)

13. Paddy Small (Ballymun Kickhams)
14. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala)
15. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams)

Substitutes:

17. Seán Bugler (St Oliver Plunkett Eoghan Rua) for Downes (half-time)
19. Cormac Costello (Whitehall Colmcille) for McCarthy (46)
21. Tom Lahiff (St Judes) for Howard (63)
24. Kevin McManamon (St Judes) for P Small (68)
23. Philip McMahon (Ballymun Kickhams) for Murphy (60)

Galway

1. Bernard Power (Corofin)

3. Sean Mulkerrin (Aran Islands)
2. Sean Kelly (Moycullen)
4. James Foley (Mountbellew/Moylough)

5. Liam Silke (Corofin)
6. Gary O’Donnell (Tuam Stars)
7. Johnny Heaney (Killanin)

8. Cein D’Arcy (Caherlistrane)
9. Tom Flynn (Athenry)

10. Paul Kelly (Moycullen)
11. Paul Conroy (St James’)
12. Jason Leonard (Corofin)

13. Rob Finnerty (Salthill/Knocknacarra)
14. Adrian Varley (Cortoon Shamrocks)
15. Ian Burke (Corofin)

Substitutes:

20. Matthias Barrett (Naomh Ánna, Leitir Móir) for Flynn (31)
23. Shane Walsh (Kilkerrin/Clonberne) for Burke (half-time)
24. Gary Sice (Corofin) for Finnerty (half-time)
19. Cillian McDaid (Monivea/Abbey) for O’Donnell (53)
18. Gareth Bradshaw (Moycullen) for P Kelly (59)

Referee: David Coldrick (Meath)

