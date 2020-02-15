Dublin cruise to league victory away to Carlow

Carlow 0-09

Dublin 0-20

Conor McKenna reports from Netwatch Cullen Park

CARLOW’S WINLESS RUN continued this evening in Netwatch Cullen Park, as Mattie Kenny’s Dublin side eased to an 11-point win.

This game was a poor spectacle in truth, not helped by the awful weather conditions on display, but Dublin will care little as they claimed their second victory in succession, which was a great response to their disappointing opening-day defeat to Kilkenny.

Rian McBride’s second-minute point opened the scoring to give Dublin an early lead, before Martin Kavanagh’s free levelled the game.

John Michael Nolan then registered a point to put Carlow in front, but it was quickly cancelled out by McBride’s second point of the day.

Martin Kavanagh and Sean Moran exchanged points, before scores from McBride and Oisin O’Rorke gave Dublin.

Martin Kavanagh and O’Rorke traded points before the interval, as Dublin went into half time with a 0-6 to 0-4 advantage.

Dublin started the second half superbly, as scores from David Keogh, Daire Gray and Chris Crummey gave Kenny’s charges a five-point lead and undid a lot of Carlow’s good first-half work.

Martin Kavanagh responded with Carlow’s first point of the half, but that was as good as it got for the hosts, as Dublin scored five points in succession to seal the win.

Dublin pushed on for an 11-point win and can look forward to facing Wexford in Croke Park next Saturday evening, while Carlow’s next game is away to Laois, in which is a game of significant importance, as the losers are almost certain to be in a relegation play-off.

Scorers for Carlow: Martin Kavanagh 0-6 (4fs), John Michael Nolan 0-2, David English 0-1 (1f)

Scorers for Dublin: Paul Ryan 0-5 (3f, 1 “65”,) Rian McBride 0-4, Oisin O’Rorke 0-3 (3fs), Sean Moran (1fs), David Keogh, Daire Gray and Chris Crummey 0-2 each.

Carlow

1. Damien Jordan (Naomh Eoin)

2. Ross Smithers (Naomh Eoin)

3. Paul Doyle (St. Mullins)

4. Michael Doyle (Mount Leinster Rangers)

5. Richard Coady (Mount Leinster Rangers)

6. David English (Ballinkillen)

7. Gary Bennett (St. Mullins)

8. Jack Kavanagh (St. Mullins)

9. Aaron Amond (Naomh Brid)

10. John Michael Nolan (Naomh Eoin)

11. Martin Kavanagh (St. Mullins)

12. Kevin McDonald (Mount Leinster Rangers)

13. Ted Joyce (Mount Leinster Rangers)

14. Paul Coady (Mount Leinster Rangers)

19. Cathal Tracey (Naomh Eoin)

Subs:

22. Sean Whelan (Ballinkillen) for R Coady (17)

16. Ciaran Abbey (Naomh Eoin) for Jordan (47)

23. Dean Tobin (Mount Leinster Rangers) for Smithers (60)

20. Dara Tobin (Mount Leinster Rangers) for P Coady (62)

25. Tadhg Daly for Amond (70 + 1)

Dublin

16. Alan Nolan (St. Brigid’s)

2. Paddy Smyth (Clontarf)

3. Eoghan O’Donnell (Whitehall Colmcille)

4. James Madden (Ballyboden St. Enda’s)

5. Chris Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields)

6. Daire Gray (Whitehall Colmcille)

7. Sean Moran (Cuala)

8. Jake Malone (Cuala)

9. Rian McBride (St. Vincent’s)

10. John Hetherton (St. Vincent’s)

11. Donal Burke (Na Fianna)

12. Mark Schutte (Cuala)

13. Oisin O’Rorke (Kilmacud Crokes)

14. Ronan Hayes (Kilmacud Crokes)

22. Shane Barrett (Na Fianna)

Subs:

15. David Keogh (Thomas Davis) for Schutte (h-t)

26. Cian O’Callaghan (Cuala) for Barrett (h-t)

24. Paul Ryan (Ballyboden St. Enda’s) for O’Rorke (51)

23. Fiontan McGibb (Setanta) for Burke (68)

17. Andrew Dunphy for Madden (69)

Referee: Thomas Walsh (Waterford)