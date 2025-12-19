Dublin City Half Marathon set to move to ballot entry from 2026

NEXT YEAR’S DUBLIN City Half Marathon will move to a ballot-entry process, organisers announced on Friday, with the race moving to a new date on Sunday 3 May — the May bank holiday weekend.

Nearly 12,000 runners took part in 2025′s inaugural race through the capital, with entries allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Following that resounding success, capacity for the 2026 edition has been capped at 12,500 participants, with 11,200 of those places made available through a week-long public ballot in January.

Race entries will cost €75, which organisers say “reflects the scale, quality and significant logistical costs involved in staging a major road race in Dublin city centre, which operates on a similar city-centre footprint and delivery scale to the Dublin Marathon”.

Ballot entries will open from 7am on Friday 16 January until midnight on Thursday 22 January, with each entry costing €4. Successful applicants will have their ballot fee deducted from their race entry fee, while unsuccessful applicants will have their fee refunded in full.