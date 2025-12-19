NEXT YEAR’S DUBLIN City Half Marathon will move to a ballot-entry process, organisers announced on Friday, with the race moving to a new date on Sunday 3 May — the May bank holiday weekend.
Nearly 12,000 runners took part in 2025′s inaugural race through the capital, with entries allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.
Following that resounding success, capacity for the 2026 edition has been capped at 12,500 participants, with 11,200 of those places made available through a week-long public ballot in January.
Race entries will cost €75, which organisers say “reflects the scale, quality and significant logistical costs involved in staging a major road race in Dublin city centre, which operates on a similar city-centre footprint and delivery scale to the Dublin Marathon”.
Advertisement
Ballot entries will open from 7am on Friday 16 January until midnight on Thursday 22 January, with each entry costing €4. Successful applicants will have their ballot fee deducted from their race entry fee, while unsuccessful applicants will have their fee refunded in full.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Dublin City Half Marathon set to move to ballot entry from 2026
NEXT YEAR’S DUBLIN City Half Marathon will move to a ballot-entry process, organisers announced on Friday, with the race moving to a new date on Sunday 3 May — the May bank holiday weekend.
Nearly 12,000 runners took part in 2025′s inaugural race through the capital, with entries allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.
Following that resounding success, capacity for the 2026 edition has been capped at 12,500 participants, with 11,200 of those places made available through a week-long public ballot in January.
Race entries will cost €75, which organisers say “reflects the scale, quality and significant logistical costs involved in staging a major road race in Dublin city centre, which operates on a similar city-centre footprint and delivery scale to the Dublin Marathon”.
Ballot entries will open from 7am on Friday 16 January until midnight on Thursday 22 January, with each entry costing €4. Successful applicants will have their ballot fee deducted from their race entry fee, while unsuccessful applicants will have their fee refunded in full.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Athletics Dublin City half-marathon