Dublin GAA gets green light for state-of-the-art training facility and 500-seat arena at Spawell

DUBLIN GAA COUNTY board has secured approval for the development of a major new state-of-the-art training facility in south Dublin, despite objections from local residents.

An Coimisiún Pleanála has upheld the decision of South Dublin County Council to grant planning permission for the development of the new “GAA cluster facility” at the site of the existing Spawell sports and leisure centre just off the M50 in Templeogue.

The Commission rejected several appeals against the council’s ruling, including ones from the Orwell Park Residents Association in Templeogue.

Subject to compliance with a number of planning conditions, the Commission said the development would provide “a high-quality sports facility for the wider South County Dublin community.”

Advertisement

The plans, which require the demolition of the existing golf driving range and the partial loss of indoor and outdoor soccer pitches, will provide three new floodlit GAA pitches with electronic scoreboards and dugouts and an indoor training facility.

The project also involves the construction of a stand with seating for 500 spectators and two uncovered terraces on either side of the main stand with capacity for another 500 attendants.

A new pavilion will include 10 changing rooms, shower facilities, dining room, gym, tuck shop, meeting room, physio and first aid facilities and medical room.

A fourth pitch is already under construction on a former pitch and putt course at the 13.8-hectare facility, which Dublin GAA bought for over €9m in 2017.

The site is located east of Junction 11 of the M50.

Other elements of the project include a large L-shaped hurling wall running to 105 metres in length and an all-weather surface sprint training area as well as a 1.32km walking trail/jogging track.

Dublin GAA has already secured a €7m grant under the government’s large scale sport infrastructure fund for the project.

The Commission said the new training facility would not seriously injure the residential amenities of the area or have a detrimental impact on biodiversity, while also being acceptable in terms of road safety and in keeping with the character of the area.

Written by Seán McCárthaigh and posted on TheJournal.ie