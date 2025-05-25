Galway find a new battering ram to get past Dublin into Leinster final

Galway 0-29

Dublin 3-15

Paul Keane reports from Parnell Park

A WEEK AFTER slamming six goals past Antrim, Galway used points as their battering ram this time to burst beyond Dublin and secure their Leinster SHC final place alongside Kilkenny.

Micheal Donoghue, in charge of Dublin just last year but back with his native Galway now for a second stint as manager, watched his side lift off with a terrific second-half performance.

Galway had never beaten the Dubs – in Dublin – in the Championship before, so this was a historic win of sorts.

The sides were tied at half-time, and again early in the second-half, before Galway pulled decisively clear, opening up a 12-point lead in the final quarter.

Free-taker Cathal Mannion maintained his strong scoring form for Galway with eight points overall though Brian Concannon’s five from play, and Tom Monaghan’s four points, were more impressive. Veteran David Burke stood out too, delivering three points.

Galway had 10 different scorers in all and powered past a surprisingly errant and sloppy Dublin who clawed back two late goals from Sean Currie and Conal O Riain to put some gloss on the scoreline.

All is not lost for Dublin who have still locked down third position in the Leinster table and they will play Kildare or Laois, the Joe McDonagh Cup finalists, in an All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final on the weekend of 14/15 June.

Galway were installed as significant favourites beforehand though both teams arrived at Round 5 with similar records, both beating Offaly, Wexford and Antrim and losing to Kilkenny.

In Dublin’s case, they lost to Kilkenny last weekend but won the second-half of that game, having turned what was at one stage a 16-point deficit into a two-point contest, and hoped to carry that momentum with them.

But they were sluggish to start and fell five points down as Galway struck five of the game’s first six points to open up a 0-6 to 0-1 lead.

Boss Donoghue made sweeping changes to his Galway lineup from the side that put 6-27 beyond Antrim last weekend.

Padraic Mannion, Daithi Burke, David Burke, John Fleming and Cathal Mannion all came back into the lineup.

All eyes were on Cathal Mannion in particular after sniping a whopping 2-35 in his first three games of the campaign.

He didn’t score from play though did register three first-half points from frees and assisted two early points for Brian Concannon.

Dublin were wasteful initially and rued eight first-half wides, the majority of which were struck in the opening quarter.

Dublin caught fire briefly between the 17th and 19th minutes, reeling off 1-3 without response.

Rian McBride struck the goal in the 17th minute after a surging run and lay-off by Sean Currie.

Brian Hayes played in Currie for a 19th minute point to put Dublin ahead for the first time, 1-4 to 0-6.

But it was tight and scrappy for the rest of the half and it was no surprise the sides hit the interval tied for the sixth time at 1-7 to 0-10.

They were level again for a seventh time shortly after the restart but when Galway took off they left Dublin as a speck in their rear view mirror.

Galway opened up with bursts of three and then four points in a row to leave Dublin fans with a sinking feeling.

And the Tribesmen hammered home their authority by outscoring Dublin 0-9 to 0-1 between the 53rd and 63rd minutes.

Galway were 0-28 to 1-13 clear at that stage and it was only those two late Dublin goals that took the look of a rout off this one.

Galway scorers: Cathal Mannion 0-8 (0-8f), Brian Concannon 0-5, Tom Monaghan 0-4, Conor Whelan 0-3, David Burke 0-3, Cianan Fahy 0-2, Sean Linnane 0-1, Anthony Burns 0-1, TJ Brennan 0-1, Conor Cooney 0-1

Dublin scorers: Sean Currie 1-6 (1-0 pen, 0-4f, 0-1 65), Rian McBride 1-1, Conal O Riain 1-0, Cian O’Sullivan 0-3, Conor Donohoe 0-1, Andrew Jamieson Murphy 0-1, Chris Crummey 0-1, Paddy Doyle 0-1, Brian Hayes 0-1.

GALWAY

1. Darach Fahy (Ardrahan)

2. Padraic Mannion (Ahascragh Fohenagh)

3. Fintan Burke (St Thomas’)

4. Daithi Burke (Turloughmore)

5. Cianan Fahy (Ardrahan)

6. Gavin Lee (Clarinbridge)

7. TJ Brennan (Clarinbridge)

8. David Burke (St Thomas’)

20. Sean Linnane (Turloughmore)

10. John Fleming (Meelick Eyrecourt)

9. Tom Monaghan (Craughwell)

13. Conor Whelan (Kinvara – Captain)

14. Brian Concannon (Killimordaly)

11. Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh Fohenagh)

15. Anthony Burns (Loughrea)

Subs:

24. Conor Cooney (St Thomas’) for Fleming (22-25, blood)

17. Jack Grealish (Gort) for Daithi Burke (48)

12. Tiernan Killeen (Loughrea) for Fleming (60)

Cooney for Burns (60)

21. Ronan Glennon (An Mullach) for Linnane (70)

DUBLIN

16. Sean Brennan (Cuala)

3. Paddy Smyth (Clontarf)

4. Conor McHugh (Na Fianna)

2. John Bellew (Lucan Sarsfields)

9. Conor Donohoe (Erin’s Isle)

6. Chris Crummey (Lucan Sarsfield – Captain)

5. Paddy Doyle (Naomh Barrog)

8. Conor Burke (St Vincent’s)

10. Brian Hayes (Kilmacud Crokes)

23. Rian McBride (St Vincent’s)

11. Cian O’Sullivan (St Brigid’s)

12. Darragh Power (Fingallians)

13. Sean Currie (Na Fianna)

14. John Hetherton (St Vincent’s)

20. Andrew Jamieson-Murphy (Na Fianna)

Subs:

15. Ronan Hayes (Kilmacud Crokes) for Murphy (46)

17. Colin Currie (Na Fianna) for Power (51)

21. David Lucey (Kilmacud Crokes) for Bellew (55)

26. Fergal Whitely (Kilmacud Crokes) for Conor Burke (58)

25. Conal O Riain (Kilmacud Crokes) for Doyle (68-69, blood)

O Riain for Brian Hayes (70)

Referee: Colm Lyons (Cork).