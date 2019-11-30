This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gavin steps down as Dublin manager

He led the county to a historic fifth successive All-Ireland title earlier this year.

By Ciarán Kennedy Saturday 30 Nov 2019, 12:59 PM
55 minutes ago
Jim Gavin became the first manager to do the five-in-a-row.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

DUBLIN HAVE CONFIRMED that Jim Gavin has stepped down as manager of the county’s senior footballers.

Gavin created history this summer when he led his team to a record fifth successive All-Ireland title, beating Kerry in a replay.

Chairman of the County Committee, Seán Shanley, said the Dublin County Board will shortly begin the process of appointing his successor.

“Dublin GAA will be forever grateful to Jim Gavin for his dedication, commitment and contribution as a player and, since 2003, leading the next generation of players at U21 and Senior level,” Shanley said.

“I regret his departure but appreciate the huge sacrifices he has made over this period.

“The committee will commence the process of considering suitable candidates to replace Jim and his management team shortly.”

Having taken charge of Dublin in October 2012, he won his first All-Ireland title as manager in 2013. He leaves having led Dublin to six All-Irelands, seven Leinster Championships, and five National Football League titles.

