Ashley Cahill/INPHO Dublin's Eamonn Dillon.
# Trollier
'He'd a great career' - Dublin boss pays tribute after attacker Dillon retires due to injury
The Naomh Fionbarra forward won a Leinster senior hurling medal with Dublin in 2013.
47 minutes ago

DUBLIN MANAGER MICHEÁL Donoghue paid tribute to experienced player Eamonn Dillon today, after confirming the forward has retired due to injury.

Dillon has been an established member of the Dublin senior hurling setup but new manager Donoghue expressed his disappointment that he didn’t have the chance to work with the Naomh Fionbarra player.

Dillon made his senior inter-county debut for Dublin in the league in 2012 against Galway. He won a Leinster senior hurling medal in 2013, to add to a similar honour he had collected at U21 level in 2011. That year saw him score the only goal of the game in the Leinster U21 final, coming off the bench to score 1-2 against Wexford.

“To our disappointment we didn’t get to work with Eamonn as much as we’d like to,” said Donoghue, speaking after Dublin’s loss to Kilkenny today.

“Everybody knows what he’s brought to the Dublin jersey. He’d a great career and we’re just disappointed we didn’t get the opportunity to work with him. Unfortunately he had a serious knee injury which we were trying to work through with the medical team and unfortunately it just didn’t work out for him and he decided to step away. So we wish him well for the future.”

